Michael Clarke Set To Wake Up At 4 Am Daily After High-profile Divorce With Wife Kyly

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke has learnt a lesson or two when it comes to moving on from failed relationships. Clarke is currently going through a high-profile divorce with his wife of seven years, Kyly. The couple have a four-year-old daughter together. Clarke will now move on to other professional endeavours and has announced the same on Instagram.

Michael Clarke set to become an analyst on sports show

Clarke has announced that he will soon be part of the The Big Sports Breakfast show. The show airs at 5:30 AM from Mondays to Fridays and the former Australian captain will now be joining the team for the show. Clarke is not a stranger to broadcasting, having commentated and appeared as a cricket pundit for a leading Indian broadcaster during the IPL in the past.

Clarke's announcement came on his Instagram where he shared a photo with former Rugby player Laurie Daley. The polarising batsman jokingly wrote that he is preparing himself to wake up at 4 am every morning. Here is the post.

Even Daley took to his Instagram to post a fun video with Clarke.

Michael Clarke divorce: High-profile split for a high-profile relationship

Michael Clarke and his wife Kyly recently announced that they have decided to split amicably after seven years of being married. According to reports, Clarke has moved into another one of his properties while his wife continues to live with their daughter. The couple had already been living apart for some time before coming to the decision to split. Clarke has been one of Australian cricket's most-polarising figures and has courted a lot of controversy in the past. Clarke's break-up with his fiance in 2010 was widely publicised as well. The Australians won the ICC Cricket World Cup under Clarke's leadership in 2015.

