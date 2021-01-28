Michael Clarke SLAMS Aussie Selectors For Defending Tim Paine Despite Shocking India Loss

The Australian team failed to counter India's resilience in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series and failed to clinch the trophy third time in a row. Test captain Tim Paine's tactics also came under the scanner post the home team's dismal performance. The player's ordinary glovework was also questioned by several cricketing pundits. In spite of the criticism, the 36-year-old managed to retain his place for the upcoming South Africa vs Australia 2021 series, and the same has not gone down too well with former captain Michael Clarke.

Michael Clarke unhappy with selection committee's statements on Tim Paine

The move of persisting with Tim Paine despite an underwhelming outing against India did raise several eyebrows. While many ex-cricketers have publicy panned the wicketkeeper-batsman for his shortcomings, both as a leader, as well as a player, Australia's selection panel has made it clear that they still have enough faith in the Test captain. Australian selector, Trevor Hohns had also confirmed in a press conference that Paine's captaincy was never discussed in the selection meeting.

These statements have infuriated World Cup 2015 winning captain Michael Clarke and he made his apprehensions clear on Big Sports Breakfast. The 39-year-old pointed out that it was not right on the part of the selectors if they did not discuss Paine's struggles with the gloves. According to Clarke, the wicketkeeper had a forgettable stint behind the stumps against India and his captaincy was also not up to the mark.

Michael Clarke also highlighted the fact that the committee did not add any name to the side who could help the Test captain with his ploys in South Africa. He also opined that such a move offers no room for improvement in Paine's captaincy, and he is bound to commit the same mistakes in the forthcoming assignment as well. Moreover, with Alex Carey also included in the Test setup, there will be added pressure on Tim Paine to perform as a player.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021

Australia were deemed as the firm favourites ahead of the Test series decider at Brisbane, considering their impeccable record at The Gabba. Tim Paine had also warned India's R Ashwin regarding the same, and there was a significant hype ahead of the crucial encounter. However, the hosts failed to register a victory at their "fortress", and they were bamboozled by Indian youngsters who played significantly well under immense pressure to clinch the four-match Test series.

South Africa vs Australia 2021

The Australian team will be keen to make amends with a spirited performance in their upcoming South Africa series. The two teams will battle it out in three Test matches. The tour is of utmost importance for Australia considering the ongoing ICC World Test Championship as well. Cricket Australia took to their Twitter account to announce their squad for the series.

Here's the 19-player squad for the proposed Qantas Australian Test tour of South Africa!



