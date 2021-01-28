Rishabh Pant Goes House Hunting In Delhi, Fans Come Up With Comical Suggestions Online

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is currently having the time of his life. The southpaw recently starred in India's historic win in the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at The Gabba which helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Pant is currently spending time with his family in Delhi before he sets to join the team for the upcoming India vs England Test series.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin Favourites To Win ICC's First-ever 'Player Of The Month' Award

Rishabh Pant house hunting tweet garners hysterical reactions from netizens

On Thursday, Pant took to Twitter and asked his followers to help him with a dilemma. The dynamic batsman said that since the time he has returned from Australia, his family has been insisting him to buy a new house. He further asked his fans if Gurgaon was apt and also urged them to send in their suggestions.

Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 28, 2021

As soon as Pant posted the tweet, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans gave the cricketers several options to choose form. Notably, there were also some hysterical reactions to Pant's tweet that left the fans in splits. Here are some of the best reactions to Rishabh Pant's tweet.

bhai, IPL mein Gurgaon Gorillas team banane ka plan hai kya? — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 28, 2021

Jodhpur me Le Lo

Salman bhai se mulakat hoti rahegi — Anand Thakur (@iamakt27) January 28, 2021

greater noida aaja bhai , sasta milega yahan aur airport bhi aa raha hai.. — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) January 28, 2021

Gurgaon theek rahega, paas hai mere ghar se, kisi ahaate mein mil sakte beer peene — chacha monk (alleged lame) (@oldschoolmonk) January 28, 2021

Pujara Bhai k baju me lelo ek wall bhi Kam banani padegi... — 🧘🏻‍♂️ (@night_wiing) January 28, 2021

Me who doesn't know anything about property 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4jp53gjzuk — hitman45❣️ (@crazy_for_rohit) January 28, 2021

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant expresses gratitude after successfully reaching 4 Million Instagram followers

Meanwhile, Pant recently put in stunning performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and was instrumental in India's 2-1 triumph. The southpaw ended up as the top-scorer for India in the series with 274 runs in five innings at a brilliant average of 68.50 which includes impactful knocks in the final two Tests at the SCG (97) and Brisbane (87* where he also hit the winning boundary).

Riding on the back of brilliant performances Down Under, Pant attained his career-best ICC Test batting ranking. The explosive batsman jumped to the 13th position in the ICC Test rankings as he became the top-ranked wicketkeeper on the table. Pant is followed by South African skipper Quinton de Kock, who holds the 15th place in the rankings. Pant will look to replicate his performances in the upcoming four-match India vs England 2021 Test series. The India vs England 2021 Test series is set to commence on February 5 in Chennai.

ALSO READ | Wriddhiman Saha slammed for latest comments, Rishabh Pant favoured for England Tests

Rishabh Pant net worth

According to Networthopedia, the Rishabh Pant net worth stands at an estimated $3.5 million. This figure is remarkable for a sportsperson aged just 23. One of the reasons for such a high net worth is due to the fact that he earns ₹8 crore ($1.14 million) per season during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of Delhi Capitals' most dependable players.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara discloses how Rishabh Pant mentioned him in EPIC sledge to Tim Paine

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.