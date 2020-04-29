Michael Holding Comically Compares Watching IPL To Eating McDonalds And Here Is Why

Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Holding represented West Indies between 1975 and 1987. Nicknamed the 'Whispering Death', Michael Holding was widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. During his 16-year international journey, the ferocious right-arm pacer picked 249 wickets in 60 Tests and 142 wickets across 102 ODIs. Recently, Holding announced his retirement from commentary in international cricket as well, ending an illustrious career of more than 2 decades in broadcasting.

Also Read | Shahid Afridi Hosts West Indies' Michael Holding For Dinner In Karachi

Throwback: When Michael Holding mocked IPL

While the legendary West Indian resorted to commentary gigs post-retirement, Michael Holding is among those commentators who never mince their words. He openly speaks out his mind and constantly gives his inputs over present cricketing activities. In an interview on Breakfast with Champions in 2017, he famously compared Indian Premier League (IPL) to a fast-food chain when the host asked the former cricketer to give his take on the Indian T20 event. Ironically, the host is known as the 'Face of the IPL' popularly for hosting the event on television every year.

While discussing Test cricket, the conversation stirred to T20s and IPL which Michael Holding apparently is not fond of. When Gaurav Kapoor spoke out in defence of the IPL by saying people do come out in big numbers to watch matches, the stylish West Indian replied that people also attend McDonald’s for food. He then jokingly added that he will not be advising his kids to visit the fast-food chain.

Also Read | Michael Holding Picks His 'fab 4' Fast Bowlers Across Generations

Fans of the commentator are well aware of Michael Holding’s criticism towards the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. During an ODI match between West Indies and Pakistan in 2011, the former cricketer famously slammed overseas players who participated in the IPL instead of honouring their international commitments. He also slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the process. Holding's opinions have riled up even his home administration, Cricket West Indies (CWI) due to which he was not seen commentating in any matches in the West Indies too, let alone India.

Michael Holding’s rant against the then BCCI regime and IPL: Watch

Also Read | Morgan Freeman Floored The Audience With His Performance In These Films; See List

India lockdown: BCCI postpones IPL 2020

In wake of the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, the BCCI indefinitely postponed the launch of the IPL 2020 season. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that that there are currently no plans of organising any cricketing activities in India. IPL 2020 was originally slated to commence on March 29.

Also Read | CSK Star Ravindra Jadeja Showcases Routine During India Lockdown On Social Media

Also Read | Michael Holding: 'Whispering Death' Reportedly Quits Cricket Commentary After 21 Years