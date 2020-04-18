Michael Holding: 'Whispering Death' Reportedly Quits Cricket Commentary After 21 Years

Former West Indies cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Holding has exhausted his tank as far as commentary is concerned. Michael Holding, who was known for his immaculate analysis and honest comments, has decided to call it a day with the mic in his hand. The Jamaican legend has already informed about his decision to retire to his employers in the UK and South Africa.

Michael Holding bids goodbye to the mic

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Michael Holding said that his decision to retire was very personal. Michael Holding added that only his employers knew his situation and he didn't want to make it public.

While speaking at the Mason and Guest radio programme in Barbados recently, he also elaborated on his decision to retire. Michael Holding said he was not too sure how much he would continue commentating further than 2020. He added that he cannot see himself travelling excessively at his age. Michael Holding further said that he is 66 now and not 36, 46 or 56.

Michael Holding also said that he told Sky Sports that he could not commit to more than a year at a time. He added that if this year gets totally destroyed, he might have to think about 2021 because he can’t just walk away from a company that has done so much good for him.

Michael Holding started doing cricket commentary back in 1991 where he worked for the Trans World International. Thereafter, the retired speedster moved to Sky Sports where he has been plying his trade for the last 21 years. Holding has also had stints with SuperSport in South Africa. At this stage of his career, the veteran prefers to take one year at a time. Michael Holding, who had played 60 Tests and 102 ODIs for the Caribbean team, also said that it’s ‘impossible’ for him to do a home Test match after last being seen way back in 2012.

Holding was renowned to have had his run-ins with top cricket administrators around the world, being extremely critical about Cricket West Indies' running of the game in the country, especially when its ex-President Dave Cameron was in charge. This is one of the reasons why Holding has not done commentary in a match in the West Indies since year.

In an interview on Breakfast With Champions, the fast bowling legend also vowed never to take up an IPL commentary stint due to his disdain for the T20 format, which he opines doesn't help the game much except few innovations such as aggressive thinking, shots and fielding at the boundary that seep into Test cricket, making it more result-oriented. As a result, Holding is only seen in Tests and ODIs in countries such as England and South Africa.

Holding also courted controversy last year at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 for calling out 'atrocious' umpire during an Australia vs West Indies ODI, which his home country lost by 15 runs. He was pulled up by the ICC for his criticism, but he shot back by refusing to change his stand or style of commentary, for which many applauded him on social media.

Many cricket fans in the 90s and 2000s rated Holding extremely highly in cricket commentary, which made him arguably more famous than his playing days.

IMAGE COURTESY: MHOLDING153 INSTAGRAM