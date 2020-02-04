Morgan Freeman Floored The Audience With His Performance In These Films; See List

Morgan Freeman is one of the most prominent actors in Hollywood. Morgan Freeman is not only an actor but his deep voice also has led him to voice several characters and as a narrator and commentator.

He has been nominated for several Academy Awards and Golden Globes over the years. So if you are a fan of Morgan Freeman, these movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

Morgan Freeman’s best movie performances

1. Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby is a film that gained critical acclaim and even won the heart of the audience. The film went on to win four Academy Awards. Morgan Freeman earned his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in this film. Million Dollar Baby is considered to be one of Morgan Freeman’s best performances to date.

2. Street Smart

In an interview with a media portal, Morgan Freeman has talked about how his role in Street Smart is his favourite Oscar-nominated performance. In this thriller-drama film, Morgan played the role of a pimp named Fast Black who tries to unravel the mystery around the person who betrayed him. Although the film tanked at the box-office, Morgan Freeman’s performance in the film was critically acclaimed.

3. Driving Miss Daisy

This comedy-drama film gave Morgan Freeman the opportunity to explore his comic timing. This broadway turned film led Morgan Freeman to reprise his role as Hoke Colburn. Driving Miss Daisy was not only a commercial success but was equally adored by the critics.

The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards that year and went on to win four. Morgan Freeman was nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award for this film.

4. The Shawshank Redemption

This film made Morgan Freeman a household name and, over the years, also received cult classic status. Although the film was not a box-office success, it received tremendous critical acclaim. The Shawshank Redemption’s success can be understood by the fact that it has been chosen by the National Film Registry for the purpose of preservation.

