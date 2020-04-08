David Warner Credits CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey For Favourite All-time Ashes Moment

To combat the boredom that has resulted from lockdowns across nations due to COVID-19, cricketers have been finding ways to constantly keep themselves entertained. As a result, a "Favourite Ashes moment" challenge has emerged and Australian Test vice-captain Pat Cummins nominated David Warner to share his favourite Ashes memory. Here is what Warner shared on Wednesday.

David Warner looks back at Michael Hussey's winning knock in Adelaide Test of Ashes 2006

In the video that David Warner posted on Instagram, the former Australian vice-captain revealed that his favourite Ashes moment is the Adelaide Test from the 2006 Ashes. The match, which was played at the Adelaide Oval, had England come in from 0-1 down in the series as captain Andrew Flintoff won the toss and chose to bat. England smashed Australia all around the park and got themselves a very dominating total of 551. However, Australia came back in remarkable fashion and smashed the English bowlers around the park and put on 513 on the board.

England were still in the lead by the Australians managed to get the Englishmen out for just 129. The Australia Test side then had to chase 168 in just the 35 overs remaining in the fifth day. With the year being 2006, such T20-esque targets were pretty unheard of. However, the Australians dug deep and 'Mr. Cricket' Michael Hussey led the Australian chase with his 61*. After running the winning run, Hussey punched the air as the Australians had produced a victory from a match which should have either been a draw or a loss for the home side. Warner also nominated the captain of that match, Ricky Ponting, to participate in the challenge.

IPL 2020: David Warner to return as SRH captain

Many Australian superstars were set to return in IPL 2020 before the tournament got indefinitely suspended by the BCCI. David Warner is supposed to return as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after being removed as captain in 2018. Michael Hussey will be returning for his former side CSK as he took the role of the side's batting coach in 2018. Hussey had played most of his IPL career for CSK before playing for the Mumbai Indians briefly. CSK will be looking for their fourth IPL title in 2020. Ricky Ponting is supposed to return as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals as well.

