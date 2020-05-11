Michael Jordan Loved Australian Sports Spirit: Shane Warne On 45-min Chat With NBA Legend

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has been generating an amazing response from NBA fans across the globe and Australian legend Shane Warne is a huge fan of the Chicago Bulls legend. The Last Dance focuses on the 1997-98 season where the Chicago Bulls lifted their 6th NBA title in eight years. Shane Warne, who had earlier shared a picture with Michael Jordan from their shooting together for Nike, has opened up on his chat with the basketball legend.

Also Read: Michael Jordan retirement: Why Did the Bulls legend Retire In 1993?

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I cherished it: Shane Warne on meeting Michael Jordan

Speaking to Triple M, Shane Warne divulged details of his meeting with basketball legend Michael Jordan in the 90s. The legendary Australian spinner had earlier posted a picture with the Chicago Bulls star, who was pictured holding a Sherrin. Shane Warne said that he was lucky to be signed by Nike after they went big in Australia and travelled to the United States along with Ben Buckley, Brent Scrimshaw and Ben Crowe to shoot commercials with Michael Jordan.

Also Read: What Time Does The Last Dance Air On Netflix? New Episodes 7 And 8 Live Streaming Details

Shane Warne reveals that he couldn't chat with Jordan much due to the constant presence of cameras around but reveals that he did spend 45 minutes away from the lens and talked about sport. Warne said that he asked Michael Jordan if he followed cricket, to which the Ameican replied saying he followed a lot of cricket while loved watching the AFL (Australian Football League), which is why Warne gave him the Sherrin.

The Australian legend reveals that Michael Jordan loved Australian sports and the duo talked about mindset and his approach and competitiveness and his love for winning. Shane Warne added that it was great speaking to the American legend and he cherished the opportunity of meeting him.

Also Read: Michael Jordan retirement: Bulls legend Nearly Chose NFL Over MLB After Retiring In 1993 says David Halberstam

Also Read: Shane Warne Lauds Michael Jordan For The Last Dance, Recalls Hanging Out With NBA Legend