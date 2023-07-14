Michael Vaughan Can't Help But Admire India Youngster: 'He Is Going To Be Superstar'

Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on day two of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies, becoming the third Indian opener after Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw to score a century on red-ball debut. The 21-year-old southpaw was in fine form, scoring 143 not out off 350 balls, including 11 fours at stumps on Day 2. He shared a 200-plus run partnership with captain Rohit Sharma, who also scored a hundred.

3 things you need to know

Jaiswal became the 17th Indian player to score a century on Test debut

He also became the first Indian opener to score a ton on debut away from home

Michael Vaughan has said Jaiswal is going to be a superstar

Vaughan heaps praise on Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings was a patient and disciplined one, as he showed good temperament and concentration. He was able to adapt his game to the changing conditions, and he showed that he has the potential to be a top-class Test batsman. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was impressed with Jaiswal's performance in the 1st Test, saying that he is going to be a superstar. Jaiswal scored his century off 215 balls.

He is going to be a superstar .. @ybj_19 👍👍👍 1 Tests innings .. 1 Ton already .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 13, 2023

During Jaiswal's remarkable maiden century for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, Vaughan expressed his support for the young cricketer's potential inclusion in the Indian national team. Vaughan praised Jaiswal as a versatile player with a comprehensive range of shots, emphasizing his exceptional mental strength.

Jaiswal-Kohli will resume batting on Day 3

India ended Day 2 in a strong position, with a lead of 162 runs. They will be hoping that Jaiswal can continue his good form on Day 3 and reach his double hundred. If Jaiswal achieves the feat, he will become first Indian batsman to do so and eighth cricketer overall. India will be looking to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Jaiswal along with Virat Kohli, who is unbeaten at 36, will reume batting for India on Day 3.

