Michael Vaughan Has Strong Warning For Tim Paine After Virat Kohli And Co. Lose In Chennai

England upstaged India by 227 runs in Chennai to go 1-0 up in the four-match series. England’s victory over Virat Kohli and co. came roughly a month later after an under-strength Indian unit trumped against Australia Down Under. Owing to England’s impressive run in Asia which also included a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka back in January, former captain Michael Vaughan has issued a stern warning for the Australians ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes series.

James Anderson celebrates England’s win in Chennai

A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday 🙌🏏 pic.twitter.com/Pjllw7kocM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 10, 2021

Michael Vaughan uses India vs England 2021 outcome to warn Tim Paine-led Australia

In his column for The Telegraph, Michael Vaughan wrote that England just took on a “high quality Indian team” in their own backyard and “not just beaten them” but “battered them”. The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he now believes in England’s Test side to surprise Australia in Australia later this year. He made a prediction that the Ashes outcome will be very different this time around, considering England’s last two series in Australia resulted in 5-0 and 4-0 defeats.

Michael Vaughan claimed that he has been speaking to people in Australia who have realised if they do not get their “house in order”, England might well pull off a surprise there in the 2021-22 Ashes series. He added that the way England is playing, it is hard to see “anything going disastrously wrong” for them between now and the Ashes.

Michael Vaughan also heaped praise on current Test captain Joe Root, who recently equalled the commentator’s record of leading England in most Test wins as skipper. Speaking about Root’s match-winning 218 in Chennai during his 100th Test match, Vaughan said that he led England very well and played an “exceptional innings” while doing so. He praised Root’s “tactical awareness” and his disciplined bowling changes involving senior pacer James Anderson and the two front-line spinners.

India vs England 2021 1st Test and series updates

England amassed 578 on the back of Joe Root’s 218 and crucial 80s from Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes. Their bowlers then restricted India to just 337 in their first innings to gain a 241-run lead over the hosts. England extended their lead past the 400-run mark in their second attempt, with Root once again emerging as their top-scorer.

Virat Kohli and co. resumed their batting at 39-1 on the final day. Seasoned pacer James Anderson soon accounted for the wickets of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in succession to trigger a stunning collapse for India. Despite Virat Kohli’s 72, the hosts were eventually folded out for 192 to fall 227 runs short of their target.

The India vs England 2021 series will now move ahead with the second Test match at the same venue. The match is scheduled to be played between February 13 and 17. Here is a look at the entire India vs England 2021 tour itinerary.

