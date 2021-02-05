Michael Vaughan Slammed By Indian Fans On Twitter For Unusual Joe Root Praise

Former England captain had controversially predicted that the Indian team will go down in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His comments backfired after Team India clinched a historic Test series victory Down Under. The ex-cricketer had to face the wrath of Indian fans for his statements back then, and he has once again irked them with his comments on Joe Root.

India vs England 1st Test: Michael Vaughan slammed by netizens once again

England captain Joe Root performed exceptionally well both as a leader as well as a batsman during England's tour of Sri Lanka. The star played successfully capitalised on the momentum in the opening Test match against India as well and seemed comfortable against the bowling attack at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The contest is of utmost importance for the 30-year-old, as it is the player's 100th Test match.

How many more runs and how much bigger would @root66 average be if he played as many Tests as some others in the subcontinent !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2021

Root bated exceptionally well on Day 1, and he also smashed his 20th Test century. Following the batter's brilliant display against the home team, Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter account to laud the England skipper for his wonderful performance. The 46-year-old also hinted that Joe Root would have a lot more runs in his tally, along with a significantly better batting average, if he played more Test matches in the subcontinent, like several other players. Indian fans were seemingly unimpressed with the remarks made by the cricketer-turned-commentator, and they blasted him for his comments.

If #india had started playing from 1739 like you people I was wondering how many more great player's would have been discovered.

Anyways @englandcricket took 280 years to win worldcup that also by cheating. — Abdul rameez (@rameez566) February 5, 2021

Here we go, started his propaganda now. Master of propaganda..... — DR.RAXITH sringeri (@raxu25) February 5, 2021

Let’s talk about Jimmy Anderson and nice lush green pitches ! Stop crying Vaughan.. you play with what you’ve been given .. — Paras Mehta (@parascm) February 5, 2021

How many runs would other players have scored if their teams had played as many tests as England has? — Ⓜ️🅾️kgalaka (@Sea_T_F) February 5, 2021

A lot of what ifs! Cricket doesn’t work that way, what he could’ve controlled a little more was his conversion rate from 50’s to 100’s which would’ve helped. — Brett Ernst (@brett_ernst) February 5, 2021

How many 5 fors and 10 fors for subcontinental bowlers if they bowled under cloudy skies? — Parag Gujar (@theparaggujar) February 5, 2021

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Criticises Virat Kohli For Favouring Ishant Sharma Over Mohammed Siraj

Joe Root 100th Test match: England's prolific run-scorer crosses yet another milestone

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Has Special Request For Sourav Ganguly On Behalf Of India After IPL 2021 Ends

Root vs Kohli in Test cricket

Ahead of the India vs England 1st Test, Joe Root had made 99 appearances for his national side. The elegant batter had scored 8,249 runs in those games with 19 centuries and 49 half-centuries at an average of 49.4. Joe Root has often been subject to criticism for failing to convert his stars. However, that was not the case in Chennai, as he slammed his 20th Test ton against a formidable Indian bowling attack.

ALSO READ | Maria Sharapova Gets Mock Apologies For 2014 Controversy, Sachin Tendulkar Fans Hit Back

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has featured in 87 Test matches and has amassed 7,318 runs in the longer format. The Indian captain has scored 27 centuries and 23 fifties in red-ball cricket. Moreover, he also has an average of 53.4 when compared to Joe Root. Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian team in all three formats, whereas Joe Root plays under Eoin Morgan in ODIs, and has been in-and-out of the England side in the shortest format.

ALSO READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar Net Worth, IPL Salary And Personal Life On 31st Birthday

Image source: Michael Vaughan Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.