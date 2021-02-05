Maria Sharapova Gets Mock Apologies For 2014 Controversy, Sachin Tendulkar Fans Hit Back

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the cricket pitch. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. He created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. For more than two decades, Tendulkar remained the backbone of the Indian cricket team and the face and pride of cricket in India.

ALSO READ | RJD neta insults Tendulkar for backing govt over farm laws; 'Kisan doesn't know Twitter'

Indians mockingly apologise to Maria Sharapova for criticising her on Sachin Tendulkar comments

The extent of Tendulkar's popularity is not just restricted to India and other cricketing nations. He is a globally recognised sports icon who is known for his countless batting records and his humble personality. The former cricketer, who possesses a massive fan following till date, is treated as a demigod in the country and if his name is degraded in any way, his fans are left enraged.

Similarly, a few years ago, in 2014, during a press conference at Wimbledon, tennis icon Maria Sharapova had claimed that she didn't know who Tendulkar was. This statement of Maria Sharapova on Sachin Tendulkar had angered the cricketer's fans who had lambasted the tennis player left, right and centre for not knowing the legendary batter. A certain section of Indian fans had even hurled abuses at the legendary tennis player. Moreover, the statement of Sharapova on Sachin Tendulkar also led to a lot of memes and trolls.

Despite Sachin Tendulkar coming under fire for his latest comments and fans mockingly apologising Sharapova on Twitter for her comments, it seems many fans have supported the icon as well

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Twitter: Former cricketer takes strong stand on Rihanna & co; 'can be spectators not participants'

Here's how fans have responded to the criticism towards Sachin Tendulkar -

I'm happy that I didn't abuse Maria Sharapova for not knowing Sachin. @MariaSharapova — Troll Preet Singh (@Hill_Hermitt) February 4, 2021

He is my idol. He is my first love. He made billions of 🇮🇳 proud by not only his performances but also with the manner in which he conducted himself both on and off the field. And, now he has taken a stand for his country. He is our kohinoor. He is our pride.#SachinTendulkar — Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2328) February 4, 2021

its is very shameful to defaming a legend like sachin tendulkar for just 2 rupee abe yar sharm karlo thodi bc khud ne kuch kia nahi hai or god of cricket ko dog of ambani bolne walo pehle dekho jake record m sachin ne kya kya kia hai desh k liye — Dhruv Sharma (@Dhruv_Sharma08) February 4, 2021

Some 2 Rs people are mocking and questioning Sachin's patriotism who has made cricket famous in the World and has represented India at 600+ occassions 🙏



Bete, jab tumhre kachhe utarte the na, tb wo chakke jarte the!#SachinTendulkar #Sachin 🇮🇳#IndiaAgainstPropaganda pic.twitter.com/0TrPGXyAMU — Prashant Yuvi (@imPrashant13) February 4, 2021

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Twitter: Legendary batsman uses Indian team's Gabba win to give inspiring life lesson

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant equals THIS Sachin Tendulkar's 200-Test record in just his 16th Test match

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: MARIA SHARAPOVA INSTAGRAM & PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.