Michael Vaughan Subject To Indian Trolls After Zimbabwe Beat Afghanistan Within 2 Days

Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets in the first Test of the two-match series at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Having won the toss, Afghanistan decided to bat first but their batsmen failed to cash in as they were bowled out for a paltry 131 in the first innings. However, many cricket enthusiasts were left surprised as Zimbabwe clinched the win in just 2 days.

Fans call out Michael Vaughan for staying mum after Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Test ends inside two days

In response, Zimbabwe posted a total of 250 and gained a considerable lead of 119 runs as their skipper Sean Williams scored a brilliant 105. A better batting performance was expected from Afghanistan in the second innings but they crumbled under pressure once again and were bowled out for 135, thus setting Zimbabwe a nanoscopic target of 17 runs. Barring opener Ibrahim Zadram who scored a gritty 76, none of the Afghanistan batsmen could play an innings of substance.

To win the Abu Dhabi Test match, Zimbabwe need 17 runs in 277 overs!#AFGvZIM — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 3, 2021

Zimbabwe chased the target down unscathed with 10 wickets to spare, thus registering their first-ever ten-wicket win in international cricket. Notably, the first Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Test finished inside two days which gave birth to a major discussion on Twitter. A certain section of Indian fans called out Michael Vaughan and other critics who have been immensely critical of the Indian team for the third Test getting over inside two days.

Several reactions poured in as netizens slammed Michael Vaughan for his mockery of the pitch used for the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Here's how fans called out the Englishman for his silly antics.

@MichaelVaughan what about the pitch here because its day two only and match has been finished — Naveen (@SharmaNaveen633) March 3, 2021

Michael Vaughan be like.. Menu ki farak penda hain.. England or India ain't playing 🤪 — Cricket Fanatic🏏 (@cric8fanatic) March 3, 2021

@BumbleCricket @MichaelVaughan one more test match that can help to gain new followers. U can start now. — Birju K (@KotadiaBirju) March 3, 2021

did Michael Vaughan see the pitch ? — krishna jaga (@krishnajaga) March 3, 2021

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, the India vs England 4th Test got underway on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. While India made one change as Mohammed Siraj replaced Jasprit Bumrah, England made two changes with Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence replacing Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 11/1 after 6.1 overs as Dom Sibley was dismissed again by Axar Patel. The hosts will look to make early inroads and restrict England to a low score while the visitors will look to take advantage of the toss and post a big total.

SOURCE: AP

