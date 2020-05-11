KL Rahul Gets 'We Love You Too' Message From Ex-franchise RCB On Twitter

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul's former IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has sent a 'We Love you' tweet to their former player after he reclaimed that RCB is his second favourite IPL team after Kings XI Punjab. While chatting to fans during Q&A session, one of the fan asked the Karnataka cricketer about his favourite IPL team other than KXIP.

KL Rahul stint with RCB

KL Rahul's first stint with RCB was in 2013 where he played as a wicketkeeper-batsman. He managed to score only 20 runs in his first five games for the side. The next year saw the right-hander being signed up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. After a decent outing with SRH, KL Rahul re-joined the Virat Kohli-led RCB in 2016 and became an important player for the franchise.

KL Rahul, during the chat, also revealed that the 2016 season was his career-defining moment and that is when people saw his potential in white-ball cricket. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 397 runs in 14 games at 44.11 and a strike rate of 146.49 with four half-centuries. He was bought by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) ahead of the 2018 season

KL Rahul snubs Virat Kohli to pick his favourite all-time batsman

During the Q&A session, one of the fan asked KL Rahul to name his favourite batsman of all-time. The KXIP skipper named AB de Villiers ahead of Virat Kohli as his favourite batsman of all-time. Rahul played alongside ABD for RCB in two Indian Premier League seasons - 2013 and 2016.

I think it is got to be @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/tIZuSPos5A — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 10, 2020

KL Rahul and his 2019 IPL season with KXIP

KL Rahul was appointed as the skipper of KXIP ahead of the IPL 2020 after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul had an outstanding IPL season for KXIP in 2019 in which he was the top-scorer for the Kings XI Punjab for the second season in a row. KL Rahul missed the Orange Cap by a whisker after scoring 593 runs in the IPL 2019.

