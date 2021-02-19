MIN Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Minhaj will face Barcelona Gladiators in the 50th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19 at 9:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIN vs BAG Dream11 prediction, probable MIN vs BAG playing 11 and MIN vs BAG Dream11 team.

MIN vs BAG Dream11 prediction: MIN vs BAG match preview

For Minhaj, this will be their first match of the day and they will look to carry on with the great start to the campaign. So far they have won three out of four matches due to which they are placed at the top spot on the Group C points table. If they do win all their matches today they could still remain on top of the points table.

For Barcelona Gladiators this will be the second match of the day and will look to end the day with victories in both matches. They have only won one out of three matches so far and so it will be interesting to see whether they win both matches. This is definitely a contest to watch between these two teams

MIN vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Squad details for MIN vs BAG Dream11 team

MIN: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Majid Hanif, Noman Bhashart

BAG: Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir (wk), Zahid Akbar, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat (c), Haroon Salik, A Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Arslan Yousaf, Ali Raza, Tahir Nawaz, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Farooq Ahmed, Nadeem Muhammad, Sagar Shahbaz, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

MIN vs BAG live: Top picks for MIN vs BAG Dream11 team

Asjad Butt

Zaka Ullah

Shahid Nazir

Babar Basharat

MIN vs BAG playing 11: MIN vs BAG Dream11 team

MIN vs BAG live: MIN vs BAG match prediction

As per our prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIN vs BAG match prediction and MIN vs BAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIN vs BAG Dream11 team and MIN vs SKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

