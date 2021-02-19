Preity Zinta's Epic Reaction To Top Shahrukh Khan Bid At IPL Auction Wins Hearts: WATCH

Indian cricketer Shahrukh Khan turned out to be one of the top draws for franchises at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Having kept his base price at ₹20 lakh, the 25-year-old found himself in a bidding war and was sold to the Punjab Kings for ₹5.25 crore, i.e. more than 26 times his base price. His move to Punjab Kings evoked an epic reaction from Preity Zinta, one of the franchise owners, as the cricketer shares his name with a certain Hindi film actor.

IPL 2021 auction: Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 price

Also Read | From Chris Morris To Kyle Jamieson: Here Are The Top 9 Buys At The IPL 2021 Auction

Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021: Cricketer’s shift to Punjab Kings evokes epic reaction from owner

Moments after Shahrukh Khan’s bidding, the Indian Premier League captured and shared Punjab Kings’ owner Preity Zinta’s reaction on their social media platforms. Zinta was seen elated after her successful bidding of the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer. Sitting beside Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble, the franchise owner said can be heard yelling, “We got Shahrukh Khan” with much ecstasy.

Preity Zinta’s reaction was apparently a joke as the cricketer shares his name with one of her former Hindi film co-stars. Here is a look at her delightful reaction as well as some of the fans positive responses to it.

Also Read | India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

Shahrukh Khan might be thinking why the hell am I on trending today — Ohm Vandary (@VandaryOhm) February 18, 2021

Preity so much exicted to have Veer on his team. Balle balle — Dinesh Shah (@Dinesh_S17) February 18, 2021

Also Read | India Vs England: Virat Kohli Set To Have Another Big Worry Despite Convincing Chennai Win

Punjab Kings players list after IPL 2021 auction

On January 20, the Punjab Kings franchise announced a list of their retained players for the IPL 2021 season. They retained as many as 16 cricketers, including skipper KL Rahul and star-attractions Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran among others.

At the IPL 2021 auction, they further enhanced their squad by adding nine more players to their line-up. Apart from Shahrukh Khan, the franchise also made successful bids on Australian cricketers Moises Henriques, Jhye Richardson and the World No.1 T20I batsman from England, Dawid Malan. Here is a look at the entire list of Punjab Kings players after the conclusion of the bidding event.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2021 season, watch video

Punjab Kings new logos

A day prior to the IPL 2021 auction, the franchise changed their team’s name as well as logo. They renamed themselves from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings and unveiled a new logo on Wednesday, February 17.

Punjab Kings new logos, watch video

Nave andaaz hor wakhre josh de naal 🎺

swagat karo #PunjabKings da 💥👑🤩#SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IVvmsx56Qb — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2021

Also Read | IPL Auction 2021 Live: K Gowtham Most Valued Uncapped Player Of All-time With ₹9.25 CR Bid

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.