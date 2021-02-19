CSK IPL 2021 Team: Full Squad After MS Dhoni And Co. Spend ₹17.35 CR At IPL Auction 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seemed pretty sure about who they wanted to target at the IPL 2021 auction as they went all guns blazing to acquire the services of the players they wanted. The Men in Yellow had a dismal IPL 2020 where they finished at the penultimate spot in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history which is why they had to fill several loopholes ahead of the auction.

CSK IPL 2021 team: Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Cheteshwar Pujara highlights of CSK auction 2021

Chennai entered the auction with six vacant slots including a place for one overseas player and a purse of ₹19.90 crore. The three-time IPL champions were involved in a fierce bidding war with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to bag Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, however, it was the RCB who managed to get hold of him. Subsequently, CSK filled their only overseas slot by buying England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore.

Chennai's next pick was former Punjab player Krihsnappa Gowtham who was caught in the auction war between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it was CSK who entered the fray and roped him in by making a last moment bid. Krishnappa Gowtham had kept his base price at ₹20 lakh. However, he was purchased by CSK for ₹9.25 crore, i.e. more than 46 times his base value. Notably, it also made Gowtham the most expensive uncapped player of all-time.

But the MS Dhoni-led franchise surprised everyone by buying India's batting mainstay in the longest format of the game, Cheteshwar Pujara for ₹50 lakh. CSK were the only franchise to bid for the right-hander as he was sold at his base price. The Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 deal comes as a major a surprise considering he is a Test specialist. Pujara will now look to make the most of the opportunity presented to him. Chennai's other three picks were M Harishankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C. Hari Nishaanth who were all bought at their base price of ₹20 lakh.

CSK squad for IPL 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh)

