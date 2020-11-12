MIN Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Preview

Minhaj CC will be taking on Badalona Shaheen CC in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MIN vs BSH match prediction, probable MIN vs BSH playing 11 and MIN vs BSH Dream11 team. The MIN vs BSH live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MIN vs BSH live: MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are coming into today's contest after losing their previous match and will be looking to pick up two points on offer. MIN lost the previous match to Bangladesh Kings CC by 42 runs after poor bowling effort, while the batsmen did try to chase down the target. Batting first, Bangladesh Kings CC scored 158/2 thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Asjad Butt (72 not out). For MIN, Muhammad Riaz finished with figures of 2/10.

While chasing 159 to win, MIN's Muhammad Riaz scored a fine half-century but his team still fell short and failed to cross the finish line as they could only muster 116/4.

On the other hand, BSH were beaten by Bangladesh Kings CC by 7 wickets after their batting line failed to put up a huge score as they were bowled out for just 94 runs. Hamza Saleem starred with the bat and ball scoring 23 runs and picking up 1 wicket for 9 runs. A great contest is on cards for fans

MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MIN vs BSH Dream11 team

MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction: MIN squad for MIN vs BSH Dream11 team

Mukhtiar Singh, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Amar Shahzad (c), Dilsher Ahmed, Alumdar Hussain (wk), Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Riaz,Babar Basharat, Majid Hanif, Shahzad Basharat, Mubashir Ali, Muhammad Amir, Khizar Ali.

MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for MIN vs BSH Dream11 team

Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Adil Hassan, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MIN vs BSH playing 11

Kuldeep Lal

Muhammad Riaz

Umair Javed

Hamza Saleem

MIN vs BSH match prediction: MIN vs BSH Dream11 team

MIN vs BSH live: MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction

As per our MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MIN vs BSH Dream11 prediction, top picks and MIN vs BSH Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MIN vs BSH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

