MIN Vs KHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Minhaj will take on Kharian in the 38th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 17 at 5:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our MIN vs KHA Dream11 prediction, probable MIN vs KHA playing 11 and MIN vs KHA Dream11 team.

MIN vs KHA Dream11 prediction: MIN vs KHA match preview

Minhaj are currently unbeaten in the tournament after winning both their matches in the tournament so far. They crushed Bangladesh Kings by 50 runs in their previous match and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming clash versus Kharian.

Kharian, on the other hand, will be playing their second match of the day in the tournament. They started their campaign by winning their opening match versus fellow debutants Barcelona Gladiators. They won the match by 7 wickets courtesy of which they are currently placed at the second spot on the Group C Points table. They will be playing Raval Sporting in the first match of the day before taking on Minhaj. This should be a great contest to watch between these two sides.

MIN vs KHA Dream11 prediction: Squad details for MIN vs KHA Dream11 team

MIN: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Majid Hanif, Noman Bhashart

KHA: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Abdul Wadood Awan, Hassan Tanver, Mohsin Ali, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Habib Ur Rehman, Mozzam Iqbal, Abrar Hussain, Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir

MIN vs KHA live: Top picks for MIN vs KHA Dream11 team

J Asghar

A Ahmed

J Butt

A Shahzad

MIN vs KHA playing 11: MIN vs KHA Dream11 team

MIN vs KHA live: MIN vs KHA match prediction

As per our prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MIN vs KHA match prediction and MIN vs KHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIN vs KHA Dream11 team and MIN vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

