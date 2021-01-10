Misbah & Waqar Younis To Separately Brief PCB Cricket Committee On Team's Performance

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis will separately brief Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Cricket Committee on the team's performances against England, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand on Tuesday.

PCB Cricket Committee's first meeting of 2021 will take place at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on Tuesday, the board said in a statement on Sunday. The committee will review the 2020-21 cricket season to date, including Pakistan men's cricket teams' recent performances as well as the domestic events held under difficult conditions.

Who will be chairing the meeting?

The PCB said the meeting will be chaired by former Test wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf and will also be attended by Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz (both members), Wasim Khan, Zakir Khan, and Nadeem Khan (co-opted members of the committee).

"Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis will separately brief and update the PCB Cricket Committee on the men's sides performances against England, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, while Nadeem Khan will talk members through the events held and matches delivered since the commencement of the season on 30 September 2020," PCB said. "Zakir Khan will bring the committee up to speed on international assignments in 2021 which will commence with next week's arrival of the South Africa men's cricket team for two Tests and three T20Is. PCB Cricket Committee's remit is to advise the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high performance centres and playing conditions," the statement added.

Pakistan's performances in the last few months

The Men In Green's performances have not been up to the mark in their last three bilateral series. They lost the three-match away Test series to England 1-0 in August before managing a consolation win in the three-match T20I series that followed. The series was tied 1-1 after the second game was abandoned due to rain.

When Pak had hosted Zimbabwe in a limited-overs series in October-November, they went on to win the ODI series 2-1 (Zimbabwe won the dead-rubber third ODI via Super Over) and registered a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series.

Pak's forgettable tour of New Zealand

The 1992 World Cup winners' recent visit to New Zealand was a forgettable one as they went on to lose the three-match T20I series 2-1 and were whitewashed in the two-match Test series.

It was a one-sided affair in both Test matches with Kane Williamson & Co. registering comprehensive wins by 101 runs and then by an innings and 176 runs respectively.

(With ANI Inputs)

