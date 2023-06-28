'Missed Out As President Due To...': Ganguly's Emotional Take On 2023 World Cup In India

The announcement of the schedule for the 2023 World Cup in India on Tuesday was met with great enthusiasm. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has backed this year's competition to be an "unforgettable experience." The World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19 across 10 breathtaking venues. The tournament will kick-start with a match between defending champions England and 2019 World Cup finalist New Zealand.

3 things you need to know

India is slated to play nine matches in the league stage of the World Cup 2023

This is the first time Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the Cricket World Cup

India will look to win its third Cricket World Cup title in order to expand the trophy cabinet

Ganguly's emotional message after World Cup schedule announced

Amongst the overwhelmingly positive response to the World Cup schedule, Sourav Ganguly's reaction carried a bittersweet tone. The former BCCI president, who unfortunately couldn't oversee India hosting the World Cup two years ago, appeared excited about the preparations but also expressed a touch of emotion in his message.

Look forward to the World Cup in india .. missed out as president due to covid ..what a spectacle it will be ..great venues .. great allocations . So many venues no country can boast of ..Bcci will make it a tournament to remember for the world .. congratulations to all at @BCCI… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 28, 2023

Sourav Ganguly, after serving as the chairman of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), became the 35th BCCI president in October 2019, shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England.

During his tenure, India was supposed to host the T20 World Cup in 2020, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The competition was rescheduled for 2021 but had to be relocated to the UAE due to the second wave of Covid in India. The tournament was successfully conducted in the UAE, with Australia emerging as the winner.

Ganguly served as the BCCI president for three years before being replaced by former India all-rounder Roger Binny in October of last year. Ganguly reportedly experienced a controversial exit from the BCCI. During his tenure, he faced accusations of interfering in selection meetings, which are beyond the role of a president. He also became involved in a dispute with former India captain Virat Kohli. It was during Ganguly's tenure that Kohli stepped down as captain of all three formats.

