Mitchell Johnson 'destroys' England In Fiery 7-40 Ashes Spell On December 7, 2013: Watch

The rivalry between England vs Australia needs no introduction. The importance of this fixture in the game goes up a notch especially when both the teams compete in ICC tournaments. However, the tension, pressure, and the eagerness to beat the opponent is at the highest during the Ashes.

One of the most awaited series in world cricket, the Ashes tends to bring out the best in many players. Players from England and Australia fight it out and look to dominate watch others in order to walk away as victors. It was the same tournament that lead the cricketing fraternity witness the magic of Mitchell Johnson, 7 years ago.

Also Read Ajinkya Rahane Takes Super Catch To Dismiss Marcus Harris Off R Ashwin's Bowling: WATCH

On this day in 2013, Mitchell Johnson reminded everyone why he has often been regarded amongst the best fast bowlers of the generation. It was the 3rd day of the 2nd Test match between two of the bitter rivals in world cricket, Australia and England. Johnson finished with 7 for 40, as he kept on bowling fireballs that were too hot for the English batsmen.

Johnson's exploits left England with a massive 398-run deficit before they came out to bat for their second innings. Mitchell Johnson took 6 wickets in the afternoon session with England being bowled out for 172 as the cricketing world tipped off its hat in the awe of Mitchell Johnson’s performance.

Fast bowling doesn't get much better than this! 🔥



On this day in 2013, Mitchell Johnson destroyed England with one of the most electrifying spells of fast bowling ever seen, 7-40 in Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/BX3qIg2pJH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

The Australian team was taking on the Alastair Cook-led England Cricket team in the second Test match. Batting first, the hosts got comfortable pretty quickly and had a major advantage going into the match. Centuries from Michael Clarke and wicketkeeper Brad Haddin helped the Aussies register a massive total. The Aussies posted a mammoth 570 runs on board with a wicket in hand before declaring their innings and asking the visitors to come out to bat.

Also Read NZ Vs PAK 2020: Pakistan Players Take 5 Rounds For Entire Squad To Test COVID-19 Negative

Michael Clarke's men stayed dominant till the end

Coming out to bat, the touring team had no clue on what they were about to expect. Johnson started off Australia’s bowling innings with a blast dismissing the England skipper just 3 runs. Nathon Lyon and Peter Siddle also chipped in with a wicket each after dismissing Joe Root and Kevin Pietersen. Carberry seemed to the lone warrior in the visitor's top order managing 60 runs before being dismissed by Shane Watson.

Kevin Pietersen highest run scorer in Ashes 2013-14, but Mitchell Johnson stars in series

With the scoreboard reading 111-4, Australia had a firm grip on the game. From here on, it was the Mitchell Johnson show. Johnson ran in hard producing great amounts of swing and direction that troubled the English batsmen. He bowled with some serious intent and rhythm by hitting the deck hard on and made the English batsmen dance or duck his venomous deliveries. The World Cup 2015-winning pacer displayed the fire burning within him during the 50th over of England's innings.

Also Read Emirates D20 Fujairah Vs Dubai Live Stream In India, Pitch, Weather Report And Preview

The Aussie quickly dismissed Ben Stokes who was adjudged lbw on the first ball of the same. Later on, he set up Matt Prior perfectly and dismissed the English middle-order batsman on the 5th ball of the very same over. Stuart Broad, who walked on the pitch to replace Matt Prior, followed him back to the hut soon after playing seeing his leg stump go for a cartwheel, ending his stay on the crease with a golden duck to his name.

Johnson ended up with three wickets in one over which eventually ended England's chances of winning the match. Graeme Swann and James Anderson were also dismissed off consecutive deliveries as Johnson ran riot on England's middle order and their tail which helped Australia register a massive lead.

Also Read IND Vs AUS 2020: Wasim Jaffer Uses Comical Manoj Bajpai Meme To Mock Michael Vaughan

Ryan Harris and Peter Siddle ran the show for the hosts in the second innings pick up 7 wickets with them while Johnson had 1 scalp to his name. The hosts won by a massive margin of 218 runs and went on to whitewash the touring team in what was one of the most dominant performances seen in recent history.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.