Mitchell Marsh Swears At On-field Umpire For Controversial Decision During A BBL Game

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh did not shy away from expressing his disappointment after he was wrongly given out during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at the Manuka Oval on Saturday.

Mitchell Marsh swears at the umpire

The incident happened during the 13th over of the first innings that was bowled by Steve O 'Keefe. On the penultimate delivery of that over, the spinner had bowled one on the pads as Marsh looked to work the ball down the leg-side. But, he ended up missing the ball which went straight into the gloves of stumper Josh Phillipe as he and the Sixers appealed for caught behind.

The on-field umpire raised his finger instantly. However, the middle-order batsman was very annoyed with the decision and was seen showing his anger while he was still at the batting crease. Things did not end there as he abused the umpire in the heat of the moment while taking a long walk back to the dugout. Replays showed that the ball had in no way made contact with the bat and there was also a huge gap between bat and pad.

Watch the video of Mitchell Marsh furiously abusing the on-field umpire here:

Sydney Sixers register a convincing win

Perth Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner won the toss and elected to bat first. However, their innings never found momentum as they ended up losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, an unbeaten 41-ball 69 from wicket-keeper batsman Josh Inglis helped the Scorchers post a respectable total of 167/6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the reigning BBL champions made things look easy without breaking a sweat as openers Josh Phillipe and James Vince added 98 runs for the opening stand and that too inside nine overs. There was no looking back for the title-holders from there on as Vince (98*) and number three batsman Daniel Hughes (21*) added an unbeaten 70-run stand for the second wicket as the Sixers crossed the finish line by nine wickets and three overs to spare.

