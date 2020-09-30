Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Rajasthan On Top, Kolkata Aim For Place In Top 4 With Win

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which got underway on September 19, has certainly lived up to its hype with thrill and drama in abundance. From Super Overs to umpiring errors and sensational knocks, the first few days of the tournament have shown why the Dream11 IPL 2020 is considered as one of the best franchise-based T20 leagues in the world. The Dream11 IPL points table has also seen rapid changes after every game.

Dream11 IPL points table: Hyderbad climb two places after win over Delhi, Chennai languishing at bottom

After the Match 11 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 between Delhi and Hyderabad was done and dusted on Tuesday, the Dream11 IPL points table saw a few changes in the bottom half of the table. Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 15 runs to register their first win of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy of their win over Delhi, the Orange Army, who was languishing at the bottom spot in the Dream11 IPL points table, have now moved up to the sixth place over Chennai and Kolkata.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side is now placed at the penultimate position with a win and loss each while Chennai are reeling at the last spot, having won one and lost two matches. Delhi, who suffered their first loss of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after winning two in a row, are sitting on the second spot with four points to their name. The Dream11 IPL points table is topped by Rajasthan, who have clinical in the tournament so far, with two wins in two games. The third, fourth and fifth places are occupied by Bangalore, Punjab and Mumbai respectively in the Dream11 IPL points table.

Here's a look at the Dream11 IPL points table

A look at the Points Table after Match 11 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NT3MW4O7fS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have a golden opportunity to continue their domination in the tournament and remain at the top by winning the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match while the Men in Purple will look to sneak into the top four by securing a victory in this fixture. The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match will feature some of the most prominent players in the shortest format of the game, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith has been in terrific form in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. He will look to carry the same form in the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live match on Wednesday. On the other hand, Steve Smith's counterpart, Dinesh Karthik hasn't got going in the tournament yet and it is a great opportunity for him to get some runs under his belt against an opponent who he has performed brilliantly against in the past.

