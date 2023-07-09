Mitchell Marsh To Be Rested In 4th Ashes Test? Aussie Legend Predicts All-rounder's Future

Australian cricket team all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made an excellent return to the Test circuit as he played a 118-run knock-off 118 balls during Australia's first innings in the third Test match of the Ashes 2023 series. Marsh took the Aussie team out of trouble and also added 155 runs off 168 balls along with batsman Travis Head (39) for the fifth wicket. The visitors finished their first innings at 267 runs wherein, Mark Wood was the top performer with the ball for the hosts and finished the innings with figures of 5/34.

3 things you need to know

The English cricket team finished Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test match at 27/0 in their second innings

The hosts were given a target of 251 runs by the visitors on Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test

The start of play on Day 3 of the third Ashes 2023 Test was delayed due to rain

English bowlers fightback on Day 3

The English cricket team bowlers came up with a tremendous fightback on Day 3 of the third Test of the Ashes 2023 and bundled the Aussie innings for a score of 224 runs after trailing by 26 runs in the first innings. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes picked three-three wickets a piece whereas Moeen Ali and Mark Wood also ended the innings with two wickets each.

Jason Gillespie makes a big claim about Mitchell Marsh's presence in the 4th Test

Australian all-rounder came in as the replacement of Cameron Green who was ruled out of the third Test due to injury. The Aussie team management might not drop Marsh from the playing XI of the fourth Test even if Green gets fit. However, former Australian bowler Jason Gillespie feels that the West Australian shall miss his place from the team in the Old Trafford Test.

Jason Gillespie while writing in his column for 'The Daily Mail' opined that the Australian team management will only go with one all-rounder in the fourth Test and Green is more likely to get a chance ahead of Mitchell Marsh.

Mitchell Marsh's brilliant century in the first innings at Headingley must have given the selectors plenty to think about. But Cameron Green exists. If he is fit and they go with only one of them, I think the chances are that Green will come straight back.

The fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia will be played at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester from July 19, 2023.