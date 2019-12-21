Mitchell McClenaghan Gives A Befitting Reply To Fan Who Thinks KKR Is The Strongest Team

The IPL 2020 auctions saw a few teams making some huge buys and roping in many star players across the globe in their side. One of them was Kolkata Knight Riders. The two-time winners roped in England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan and fiery Australian pacer Pat Cummins. Cummins also became the costliest foreign player ever after he was roped in for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also bought the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton and Nikhil Naik which made a fan say that KKR has the strongest squad.

Mitchell McClenaghan's befitting reply to a fan

After having a look at the KKR squad after the big buys that they had made, a fan came forward and boasted of the former champions being the strongest squad. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he wrote that the Kolkata Knight Riders are stronger than anyone else.

@KKRiders is more stronger than anyone 💪 — Vishnu Kumar SK🇮🇳 (@vishnukumarSK) December 21, 2019

However, the comment did not seem to go down with New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan who represents the Mumbai Indians and has also been a part of some of the team's IPL title triumphs. He took to social media and asked the fan what he had been smoking.

Come now??? What you been smoking? — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 21, 2019

MI's IPL 2020 squad

Mitchell McClenaghan is one of the players who has been retained by the Mumbai Indians and he will be representing them in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. The four-time champions will be led by their successful skipper Rohit Sharma and will also have the services of big hitters Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, etc. along with the pace attack of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile, the defending champions have roped in the likes of the explosive Aussie batsman Chris Lynn, his Australian team-mate Nathan Coulter-Nile, who is known for his abilities with both bat and ball. MI has also roped in the services of the youngsters like Mohsin Khan and Digvijay Deshmukh.

