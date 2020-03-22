Mithali Raj Will Be Observing Janta Curfew; Hopes Every Indian Will Respond To PM's Call

With the Janta Curfew called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicking in, Indian skipper Mithali Raj lauded the step, stating it to be an important step to mitigate the outbreak of coronavirus. PM Modi in his address on Thursday called for a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to encourage social distancing to combat the outbreak.

Taking to Twitter an hour before the curfew, Raj stated that she will be abiding the same and urged everyone to respond to the call of PM Modi by staying at their homes.

#JantaCurfewMarch22 from 7 am to 9pm is an important step to break the chain of the increasing spread of COVID19 . I will be observing it , hope each of you will respond to the call of the Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji and stay inside your homes #HomeQuarantine #BreakTheChain — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 21, 2020

Earlier, cricketers Poonam Yadav and Jhulan Goswami support the call by the Prime Minister. Goswami had written that it is time for everyone to act as responsible countrymen and act on the advice of PM Narendra Modi. She then urged everyone to unite, self-quarantine, and fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who had played an instrumental role in India reaching the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 went on to mention that these players have turned the ball on the pitch and have made India win and that they are now appealing everyone to turn the tide against Coronavirus.

Virat Kohli responds to PM Modi's Janta Curfew

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday also urged the citizens of the country to adhere to the norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Kohli appealed to everyone to be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19.

Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by the Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2020

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

