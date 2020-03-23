The Debate
Mitchell McClenaghan Stuns Twitterati By Choosing MS Dhoni Over Virat Kohli

Cricket News

Kiwi quick Mitchell McClenaghan made the most of the quarantine as he engaged with his fans for another edition of #AskMitch. Here are the highlights.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mitchell McClenaghan

Over the better part of the last decade and a half, it has remained no secret that former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni's aggression with the bat has terrorised many of the world's best bowlers. The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman redefined the role of a wicketkeeper in Indian cricket and became one of Team India's best captains of all time. On Sunday, Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan had an interesting view on MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals indulge in wordplay ft. Sanju Samson for coronavirus safety

IPL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan not immune to Dhoni's aggression

New Zealand quick Mitchell McClenaghan often gets involved with his fans on social media and answers some interesting questions that they ask. On Sunday, a fan asked McClenaghan about his opinions on Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Here is the thread.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's record grabs Javed Miandad's eyeballs, becomes his favourite Indian player

Here are some other interesting questions that fans asked McClenaghan, one even about current Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli find a "goofy moment" while home quarantining

IPL 2020: McClenaghan to make Mumbai Indians return as Dhoni leads CSK

After the novel coronavirus fears in the country started peaking, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. If the tournament ends up happening, Mitchell McClenaghan will be joining the Mumbai Indians again. The Kiwi pacer has been in the team since 2015 and has taken 71 wickets in 56 matches. MS Dhoni, on the other hand, will be seen in action for the very first time since India's ill-fated semi-final against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni will be leading CSK as usual.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma in 'self-isolation' amid COVID-19, urge fans to follow; Watch

