Mitchell Santner Takes A One-handed Wonder To Get Rid Of The Well-set Virat Kohli

Mitchell Santner took a one-handed wonder to get rid of the dangerous Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the 4th T20I at Wellington on Friday. Kohli looked in fine touch after his two back-to-back elegant boundaries but his stay at the crease was ended after an absolute blinder from Santner.

Mitchell Santner's one-handed wonder

This had happened in the fifth over of the first innings after New Zealand stand-in-captain Tim Southee had put India to bat first. After the early dismissal of Sanju Samson, both Virat and KL Rahul decided to rebuild the Indian innings. Things were almost going perfectly for them till the third ball of that over which was bowled by Hamish Bennet.

Bennet had bowled a length delivery outside off stump as Kohli attempted a flick shot with the aim of hitting a maximum. However, the ball stayed low and took the leading edge of his bat as Mitchell Santner dives and took a one-handed wonder at covers to end his brilliant cameo. The Indian captain walked back to the dugout for a 9-ball 11 and it was also a huge blow for the Men In Blue before the powerplay overs.

The video of Santner's one-handed wonder was also posted on social media. Take a look.

(Image Courtesy: @ICC)