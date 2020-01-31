NZ Vs Ind LIVE Updates: Kiwis Hope To Salvage Pride; As Men In Blue Test Bench Strength

India will be looking to experiment their bench strength when they take on a demoralized New Zealand in the 4th T20I at Wellington on Friday. With the series already in the bag, the Men In Blue will be looking to give the youngsters an opportunity as they continue their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. India beat New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton on Wednesday to win their maiden T20I series in New Zealand soil.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis on the other would be looking to regroup after they came second best in yet another super over. In fact, this was the third time that a super over did not go in their favor in less than a year which also included that heartbreaking loss against England in the World Cup final in July last year at Lords'.

For New Zealand, there is a straightforward change coming up. Colin de Grandhomme is no longer with the squad, giving up his spot for batsman Tom Bruce. This could be an easy swap for the hosts given that they have been light in the middle order during the past three matches. There is also a school of thought that Kane Williamson should move up top. Given his batting master class in the Hamilton T20I, there is potential for him to open the innings with Martin Guptill with Colin Munro sliding down. Mitchell Santner was promoted on Wednesday night to add more momentum to the innings, and it remains to be seen if it was a one-off ploy or something the Black Caps could consider experimenting with.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

(With PTI Inputs)