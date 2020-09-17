Mitchell Starc Amazes Netizens For Not Mankading Rashid In Top Sportsmanship Act: Watch

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc found praise from all corners of the world during the England vs Australia 3rd ODI on Wednesday. In what was a nail-biting series decider, the left-arm quick displayed great sportsmanship while bowling, before sealing the game with some crucial hits with the bat. Starc refused to 'mankad' Adil Rashid during the England vs Australia 3rd ODI, letting the wrist-spinner off with a warning.

During a high-octane England vs Australia 3rd ODI, Mitchell Starc won the hearts of supporters of the gentleman's game. Steaming in during the 49th over of the England innings, Mitchell Starc halted in his delivery stride to warn Adil Rashid of a potential 'mankad'. The left-arm pacer's actions were praised by netizens online, who lauded the 30-year-old for his sportsmanship. Mankading has been the subject of heated debate since Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Adil Rashid's teammate Jos Buttler in the IPL. While Mitchell Starc has always maintained that he is against running out the non-striker in his delivery stride, fellow Australian teammates Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa are up for it.

Good Work by Mitchell Starc , Warning the No striker to Stay in Crease before the ball bowled 🙌#ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/y0xHmt2hFU — Mathan Writes (@Cric_writes59) September 16, 2020

This Happened Today During ENG VS AUS 🔥



ADIL RASHID SMASHED STARC FOR A 6 & LATER WAS TAKING ADVANTAGE AT NON STRIKERS END BY LEAVING CREASE EARLY. STILL MITCHEL STARC DID NOT MANKAD & GAVE HIM A CLEAR WARNING pic.twitter.com/OEIyikdiD6 — cricTab (@crictabworld) September 16, 2020

Good sportsmanship from Mitchell Starc. Warned Adil Rashid instead of doing a Mankad #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/jg58e6DgLY — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 16, 2020

England vs Australia 3rd ODI: Netizens troll Ashwin after Mitchell Starc-Adil Rashid incident

Great Sportsmanship By Mitchell Starc in an International Game ( While Playing for his own nation) VS @ashwinravi99 While playing for a franchise ( Playing for 💰) #Cricket pic.twitter.com/okZEo9Rr9X — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibrazcricket88) September 16, 2020

While plaudits for Mitchell Starc continued to pour in on social media during the England vs Australia 3rd ODI, some users hit out at Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for his infamous mankading of Jos Buttler last year. Ashwin mankading Buttler dominated headlines for weeks and started the debate on whether mankading is in line with the spirit of the game. The dismissal was a turning point in the game, with Kings XI Punjab winning the aforementioned contest. While several former cricketers and experts slammed the Ashwin mankading incident, the former Kings XI Punjab skipper also found support in a few, including Harsha Bhogle.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is vocally against mankading, while Ravichandran Ashwin maintains that it is within the laws of the game. Ashwin will be part of the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL, while Ponting will coach the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit. The veteran Indian off-spinner went as far as suggesting that whenever a batsman is backing out of his crease, the delivery should be considered as a “free ball” for the bowler referring to the free-hit concept.

