Shreyas Iyer Trolls Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting For Giving Him Unique Batting Tips

Delhi Capitals are up and running with their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Majority of the players of the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020 are coming after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players have got adequate time to get back into the groove ahead of the cash-rich league.

The Delhi Capitals are leaving no stone unturned as they begin the quest for their maiden IPL title. Shreyas Iyer's men are toiling hard on the field to get ready for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league. Shreyas Iyer himself has been working on batting under head coach Ricky Ponting. On Thursday, Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter and uploaded a hysterical photo of himself and Ricky Ponting.

In the photo, Ricky Ponting is seen guiding Shreyas Iyer on his stance. However, his position in the photo is such that it seems the Australian international is teaching him about golf. The photo looked funny after seeing Shreyas Iyer looking at Ricky Ponting in amazement. Shreyas Iyer also put a hilarious caption to the post. Notably, Ponting is said to be proficient at golf after cricket, with this technique of hitting the ball up in the air, being reminiscent to a golfer in his playing days.

Golfing lessons last night with the coach 😛 pic.twitter.com/uKi3jGg8bM — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is one of the most important members of the Delhi Capitals side. His performances with the bat alongside his captaincy will be crucial in determining how far the Delhi-based franchise go into the tournament.

Delhi Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, the Capitals have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for the IPL 2020. According to the new IPL 2020 schedule, Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match on September 20 in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

IMAGE COURTESY: SHREYAS IYER INSTAGRAM