Mitchell Starc Echoes Virat Kohli's Views On Major Cricketing Issue Ahead Of India Series

India are all set to begin their tour of Australia later this month, which will be played under tight regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian players will undergo two weeks of mandatory quarantine, while the same will apply for Australian players returning from the Dream11 IPL 2020. However, international captains Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Jason Holder have all questioned the sustainability of the bio- bubble environment and Mitchell Starc is the latest to echo those sentiments.

India vs Australia 2020: Mitchell Starc concerned about mental health during bio-bubble stay

Speaking after signing for the Sydney Sixers in the upcoming Big Bash League, Mitchell Starc expressed his reservations about the sustainability of the bio-bubble environment. The left-arm pacer said that it is tough going as players are confined to their hotel rooms with zero outside contact and haven't seen their families in a while. Starc said that the cricketers cannot complain much as they get to play cricket, but in terms of the well-being of players, staff and officials the duration of the tours will play a huge part.

The 2015 World Cup winner added that for the players who have been in the IPL and have to turn around and do another IPL at the end of next summer would not be too unhappy after coming home with bags of cash, but the duration of their bio-bubble stay is likely to affect them. The 30-year-old, who opted out of the Dream11 IPL 2020 to prepare for the India series, emphasised that he has no regrets over his decision.

Cricket boards all across the globe are becoming increasingly aware of the mental health strain these bio bubbles inflict. Team India skipper Virat Kohli himself cast doubts on the bio-bubble environment. Speaking to Bangalore's official channel, Kohli said that the length of a series and tournament and the impact on mental health is something that will have to be considered during these times. The 32-year-old said that at the end of the day, one wants the players to be in the best state mentally and physically.

India vs Australia 2020: India squad for Australia tour

🚨 JUST IN: Virat Kohli will be granted paternal leave after the #AUSvIND Test in Adelaide. He will return to India after the first game. pic.twitter.com/EFQfajppbE — ICC (@ICC) November 9, 2020

The BCCI on Monday announced a couple of changes to their squad set for the trip Down Under. Rohit Sharma, who was omitted due to injury concerns, has been rested from the limited-overs leg of the tour as a precaution but will return for the Test series. On the other hand, Virat Kohli will travel back to India after the first Test in Adelaide, as his wife Anushka Sharma is expected to give birth to their first child.

In Kohli's absence, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane could lead the side. Sanju Samson has been added to the ODI squad, while Varun Chakravarthy was replaced by Thangarasu Natarajan in the T20I squad.

(Image Courtesy: cricket.com.au)

