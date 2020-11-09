IPL 2019 Final Rewind: When Rohit's Mumbai Edged Out Dhoni's Chennai By 1 Run; Watch Video

Many Dream11 IPL finals over the years have been nail-biting encounters, with the matches always living up to their billing. From outstanding batting performances to some tremendous bits of captaincy, the finals rarely disappoint. The Dream11 IPL 2020 final is set to place on Tuesday with the Mumbai vs Delhi encounter. Ahead of this year’s final, here’s a look at the 2019 final, where Rohit Sharma’s men beat MS Dhoni’s side in an iconic matchup.

Mumbai and Chennai’s form ahead of the IPL 2019 final

As has been the case in the competition over the years, the Mumbai and Chennai teams proved to be the two most consistent team in the league stage in 2019. While Mumbai finished the league stage on top, it was Chennai who came second. The Mumbai outfit continued to have the edge over their fierce rivals, as they beat them for the third time running to qualify for the 2019 final. The Chennai team, on the other hand, took the longer route, beating the Delhi outfit in the Qualifier 2 to book their place in the IPL 2019 final.

IPL 2019 final highlights as Mumbai beat Chennai by one run

The IPL 2019 finally is widely regarded as one of the best finals in the history of the competition. Batting first in Hyderabad, the Mumbai outfit put just 149 runs on the board. None of the batsmen truly got going, with Kieron Pollard’s late blitzkrieg powering the team to 149/8 at the end of 20 overs. Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers for MS Dhoni’s men, while the Mumbai top-order batsman failed to make the most of their solid starts.

During the chase, it was the unlikely Shane Watson who played an instrumental role. The Australian was famously backed throughout the IPL 2019 despite struggling to score runs, with the opener finally returning to form in the IPL 2019 final. Battling a knee injury, Shane Watson made a stunning 59-ball 89 as wickets fell around him. However, the batsman was sent back to the pavilion with just 2 balls remaining, as Mumbai clawed their way back into the final.

Needing 4 runs off 2 deliveries, it was Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja who were at the crease. The pacer managed to score two off the penultimate ball, with the Chennai team needing just two runs to win the IPL 2019 final. However, Lasith Malinga famously bowled a great slower delivery which dismissed Shardul Thakur, with Rohit Sharma’s men winning the IPL 2019 final by the slimmest of margins as they won the match by one run. You can check out the complete 2019 IPL final highlights and the thrilling final over by Malinga here.

