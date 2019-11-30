5-years 'patience' For 300? ICC Reminds Fans Of When Warner Thought Feat Was Beyond Him

David Warner was previously known for his explosive batting in the limited-overs formats of the game and is considered as one of the most lethal batsmen in the world. The left-handed batsman had a forgetful Ashes tour earlier this year and his hope of writing the wrong off succeded as he brought up back to back hundreds followed by a double and triple ton against Pakistan. Warner's explosive style of batting, much accustomed to the T20s style of cricket, involved getting off to a roaring start with the knock studded with boundaries and sixes. As Warner scored his maiden Test triple ton on Saturday, ICC took to share an old tweet of Warner's in which he had replied to a fan who had asked him to score a triple hundred in a Test match in 2015. Warner had responded to the fan asking the fan if he has seen his patience and followed it up with a sarcastic laugh. Now, as Warner reached his triple ton after spending 500 plus minutes at the crease, ICC shared Warner's old tweet to remind him about what he thought about himself four years back.

ICC reminds fans of when Warner thought feat was beyond him

Maiden triple ton for David Warner

Australia's David Warner etched his name in the records as he smashed his first-ever Test triple ton against Pakistan in the second Test on Saturday at Adelaide. Warner became the seventh Australian batsman to score a triple ton in the longer format of the game and the second Australian to score a 300 against Pakistan. Warner's 300 is also the first triple century scored at the Adelaide Oval as the previous best belonged to Don Bradman (299*) against South Africa in 1932.

David Warner becomes the 7th Australian to score a triple century in Tests 💪 pic.twitter.com/3tup9XUnIX — ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2019

