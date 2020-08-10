IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Gains Official Fan Club From Rivals CSK's State Tamil Nadu

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar’s popularity knows no bounds. His association with Mumbai Indians as their ex-skipper, player and now, as a mentor, continues to catapult the popularity of the franchise across all quarters of the cricketing fraternity. Moreover, Mumbai Indians quite recently gained an “official fan club” in the state of Tamil Nadu. While a Chennai-based T20 franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is among the fiercest of rivals of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), it is interesting to know that Chennai as a city is a capital of Tamil Nadu itself.

‘Sachin Tendulkar Trends’ launches Mumbai Indians fan club in Tamil Nadu

As Mumbai Indians gear up for their title defence at the upcoming IPL 2020 season, their popularity just received a massive boost as they gained an “official fan club” within the territory of their IPL rivals CSK. A popular eponymous Twitter account, Sachin Tendulkar Trends, dedicated to celebrating the career of India’s most decorated cricketer, recently launched a new page titled ‘Mumbai Indians TN FC’.

Mumbai Indians gets a fan page in Tamil Nadu

Sachin Tendulkar Trends grand plans for August 13 and 14

The Sachin Tendulkar fan page is apparently also organising a social media trending event for August 13 and 14, to honour the 30th anniversary of the first international century ever scored by the ‘Master Blaster’. Sachin Tendulkar struck the first of his 100 international centuries on August 14, 1990 against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Just 🔟 Days Left For "3 DECADES OF @sachin_rt's 1st CENTURY" TREND 💥



🔹Start Saving The Drafts As Much As Possible Before Trend Day 🙏



🔹Date & Time - August 13th 6 PM To Aug 14th 6 PM [24 hours]



Spread The Word On All Social Media Platforms ✨#SRT1stCenturyTrendOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/JVTC4wJ3iT — Sachin Tendulkar Trends (@TrendsSachin) August 3, 2020

Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020

Mumbai Indians will head into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the IPL 2020 season as the winners of the previous edition of the tournament. Interestingly, even in the IPL 2019, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side defeated none other than CSK themselves in a nerve-wracking final.

While the schedule for IPL 2020 is yet to be announced, the tournament is likely to begin with a clash between Mumbai Indians and CSK, should the Governing Council decides to follow the same itinerary as planned for its originally-intended commencement date of March 29.

