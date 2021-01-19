Mitchell Starc Insulted After Shubman Gill's Dominance, Jimmy Neesham Trolls Fan For It

After the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma, the onus was on young Shubman Gill to provide India with a solid start on Day 5. The talented batsman countered the formidable Australia bowling attack with great defiance. The 21-year-old showcased positive intent against the fiery Mitchell Starc and blunted the home team’s chances in a swashbuckling fashion.

With the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, the ultimate day of the final showdown between India and Australia promises to a blockbuster one. Having set the target of 328 for the visitors, it becomes imperative for the Tim Paine-led side to pick up 10 wickets on Day 5 if they want to lay their hands on the silverware. In an attempt to pressurize the Indian batsmen, the Australian bowlers peppered the Indian batsman with a barrage of bouncers.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill seemed unfazed by the opposition's approach and batted with exemplary determination alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. The two stitched together a crucial 114-run partnership to steady the ship after Australia claimed an early breakthrough. The battle between Mitchell Starc and the youngster proved to be an enthralling one as the batter played some breathtaking strokes against the lanky pacer with great assurance.

An Indian fan on social media took a dig at Mitchell Starc's ploy of bowling short-pitched deliveries against the Indian batsmen. The Twitter opined that it becomes relatively easy to deal with the fast bowler's bowling as he was repeatedly pitching it short. According to the fan, such deliveries give ample time to the batters to watch the ball and smash it to the boundary rope. However, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was not too impressed with the fan's comments and also asked him to go and face the left-arm pacer's bowling. The tweet also garnered lot of funny reactions from fans.

You go do it then 😂 https://t.co/nWdZ3JFOy8 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 19, 2021

Shubman Gill batted with great panache in spite of the immense pressure and repaid the faith shown by the team management. The player missed out on a well-deserved century by just 9 runs, as he was ultimately dismissed for 91. The highlight of Gill's knock was his battle against the Mitchell Starc, and arguably the batter passed the test with flying colours. It remains to be seen if the India vs Australia 4th Test also ends in a stalemate like their Sydney contest, or if a team registers a monumental victory to clinch the series.

Shubman Gill career stats

Having played three Test matches for India, the player has amassed 259 runs. The cricketer, with his remarkable performance on Day 5, also became the youngest Indian to surpass the 50-run mark in the fourth innings of a Test match. He also has played three ODIs for team India and has 49 runs to his name in the format. Considering the player's lion-hearted outings Down Under, it is fair to say that the batsman has a very bright future ahead.

