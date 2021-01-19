Shubman Gill Creates Two MASSIVE All-time Records After Counterattacking 91 In Brisbane

India’s young batting prodigy Shubman Gill keeps his country in contention for a rare series win in Australia on Day 5 of the ongoing series-decider at The Gabba. The cricketer scored 91 at a counter-attacking pace after he losing his experienced partner Rohit Sharma within the opening hour of the final day. With Gill’s Day 5 blitzkrieg, the young Indian opener also achieved a rare batting landmark among visiting players in Australia.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Shubman Gill dispatches Mitchell Starc for a six, watch video

Gill goes long - and sends the ball over the rope and down the race!



Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl pic.twitter.com/6MoNCPJM07 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Also Read | IND Vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's Best Tweets On Aus Vs Ind Series That Have Entertained Fans

India vs Australia 4th Test: Shubman Gill achieves rare nervous 90s record

Shubman Gill scored 91 runs from just 146 balls before some sharp turn by Nathan Lyon curtailed his threatening stay at the crease. Gill’s knock was filled with eight elegant boundaries and two aggressive sixes against hostile Australian bowlers at their ‘Fortress’. The innings in contention also marks just his second fifty ever after he brought up his maiden 50-plus score with 50 at the SCG last week.

Shubman Gill’s departure after scoring 91 now makes him the youngest (21y 133d) visiting player ever to be dismissed in the nervous 90s in all Test matches played in Australia. Apart from the nervous 90s record, another landmark Gill achieved through his Gabba run-fest is that he also became the youngest Indian opener to score a half-century in the fourth innings of any Test.

An outstanding knock from Shubman Gill comes to an end on 91. The elegant batsman misses out on a maiden ton. He batted for 146 balls, hit 8x4, 2x6 and shared a 114-run stand with Pujara. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND



Played @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/yCjUQiaSDg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Virender Sehwag MOCKS Australia With Funny Meme After Shubman Gill's Fighting 91 On Day 5

Shubman Gill career stats

The Shubman Gill career stats in Test cricket, even in its early days, makes for an impressive read. The Punjab-based batsman made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test this summer. The cricketer returned with scores of 45 and 35 to star in India’s eight-wicket victory at the iconic MCG venue. Gill later notched up his maiden Test half-century in the next game and capped off his maiden Test series by registering his highest score (91). Across the series, the opening batsman has aggregated 259 runs.

India vs Australia 4th Test updates

At the time of publishing, India reached 183-3 in 62 overs. The visitors require another 145 runs to manufacture one of their most famous wins in Test history. With 38 overs left in the day and seven wickets to get for Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara (43*) and Rishabh Pant (10*) are currently holding fort for India out in the middle.

Also Read | Shubman Gill Scores Half-century, Leads India's Massive Run-chase In Gabba Decider

India vs Australia live streaming details

For IND vs AUS live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the fourth Test is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 4th Test match is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane between January 15 and 19.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj Breaks COLOSSAL Javagal Srinath Record After 5-wicket Haul In Brisbane Test

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.