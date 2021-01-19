Virender Sehwag MOCKS Australia With Funny Meme After Shubman Gill's Fighting 91 On Day 5

Chasing a target of 328 to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India got off to a dismal start as they lost opener, Rohit Sharma, early on Day 5 with just 18 runs on the board. Young Shubman Gill and seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara had a daunting task of tackling Australian bowlers who were relentlessly putting pressure on the Indian batsmen with their aggressive bowling on The Gabba pitch.

ALSO READ | Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Marnus Labuschagne And Matthew Wade Within Three Balls: WATCH

Virender Sehwag praises Shubman Gill in hilarious manner

The Indian duo showed immense character and fighting spirit by successfully countering Australian bowling with their resolute batting. Gill, in particular, ensured that India's scoreboard was kept ticking by scoring occasional boundaries and rotating the strike. Pujara, on the other hand, frustrated the Aussies with his determined batting. In no time, Gill reached his fifty. The half-century would provide the young batter with some relief after he failed to get going in the first innings.

Gill's impressive half-century was lauded on Twitter by fans. Several reactions poured in as fans heaped praise on Gill for his excellent batting and fighting spirit. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was also in awe of Gill's batting and as always he took to Twitter and showered praise on the Indian opener in his own hysterical way.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live: Rishabh Pant sledges Matthew Wade, Australian greats 'ironically' whine

Sehwag recreated the poster of 1991 Bollywood film 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' starring Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt and wrote 'Gill Hai Ke Manta Nahin', thus mocking Australia in his own witty way. The former cricketer further lauded India for the great start to the day and hoped that two more sessions like this and they can retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third consecutive time,

Australia gave it everything in the session, but they must be saying " Gill hai ki Maanta Nahi".

Great start to the day for India, two more of such sessions and we retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy for the 3rd time in succession. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/tqMgw269sC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 19, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test: R Ashwin tries to bamboozle Shardul Thakur-Washington Sundar as he turns anchor on Day 3

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, after Rohit was dismissed early on Day 5 of the India vs Australia 4th Test, Gill and Pujara stitched a solid run partnership before the former was caught at slips off Nathan Lyon's bowling for a well-made 91. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 132/2 with Pujara batting on 26 and skipper Ajiinkya Rahane yet to open his account. India need another 196 runs in 51 overs whereas Australia need 8 wickets to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ | Why Is Sara Tendulkar Named As 'Shubman Gill's Wife' On Google Search?

SOURCE: PTI/ SHUBMAN GILL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.