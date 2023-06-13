Moeen Ali Opens Up On Return To Tests Post Retirement; 'Only Ben Stokes Could Have...'

Why you're reading this: England all-rounder Moeen Ali is all set to make a return to Test cricket after a two-year-long hiatus. He will feature in the upcoming Ashes series between England and Australia. He has been added to the squad as a replacement for Jack Leach. Moeen had taken retirement from the longest format of the game but will make his return for the Ashes later this week.

3 things you need to know

Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket in September 2021 following a series against India.

Moeen Ali remains the only Asian-origin player to captain England in T20Is.

Moeen Ali was part of England's 2019 World Cup-winning squad and 2022 T20 World Cup-winning team.

Moeen Ali opens up on his Test return

Ben Stokes was the only England captain who could convince Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement, according to Moeen himself. After learning that England's first-choice spinner, Jack Leach, would miss all five Ashes Tests, Moeen received a message from Stokes stating - "Ashes?" Initially thinking it was a joke, Moeen replied "lol.". However, he soon discovered it was true and had a conversation with Stokes about the opportunity.

Reflecting on the situation, Moeen expressed that no other captain could have persuaded him to change his mind. His close bond with Stokes, developed during their time together at the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, played a pivotal role in his decision to come out of retirement.

Moeen is excited over his return to Tests

Moeen, who will turn 36 on Sunday, last played a Test match in September 2021. While he has enjoyed success as both a powerful batsman and an off-spinner, Australia has proven to be a challenging opponent for him, resulting in a significant increase in his bowling average in Ashes cricket. Nevertheless, he is excited about the opportunity to contribute to England's quest for their first Ashes series victory since 2015.

Moeen highlighted the positive impact of Stokes' presence on the team, emphasizing the freedom and aggressive approach it allows. He appreciates the trust and support he receives from Stokes, who values the potential wicket-taking deliveries despite the occasional runs conceded. Moeen looks forward to being part of the dynamic and exciting brand of cricket that England has been playing since Stokes teamed up with coach Brendon McCullum.

