'My Prediction Is..': Glenn McGrath Gives Bold Statement Ahead Of Ashes 2023

The Australian cricket team will take on the English challenge starting from June 16, 2023 after defeating Team India in the World Test Championship 2023 Final. The Aussies who are currently the defending champions of the Ashes will move into the match with their heads high. England on the other hand has also been performing well under Ben Stokes and they recently defeated Ireland in the one-off Test in a pretty dominant fashion.

Australia recently defeated India by 209 runs in the WTC 2023 Final.

The ENG vs AUS series will begin from June 16, 2023

Australia are the defending champions of The Ashes

Will England be able to regain The Ashes?

The England cricket team has played Test cricket in a different fashion under the leadership of all-rounder Ben Stokes and Kiwi coach Brendon McCullum. The team has been performing consistently since 2022 and also defeated Pakistan in their own conditions back in December 2022. The batsmen have been playing fearless cricket in an attacking manner also known as 'Bazball'.

'Baz' is the nickname of English coach Brendon McCullum who used to completely destroy the bowlers with his attacking batting approach in his playing days. McCullum has made many records in international cricket and has also hit one of the fastest centuries in his cricketing career.

England too has a world-class pace attack including legends like Stuart Broad and James Anderson. The bowling pair till now has taken over 1000 wickets in Test cricket and they will once again look to hunt in pairs against the Aussie batters. The last time England won the Ashes was in 2015 and the team will have their eyes set on winning the 'urn' after 8 long years.

Glenn McGrath gives his prediction on The Ashes 2023

Besides all the action, former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath feels that Australia's World Test Championship 2023 success will benefit them and will motivate them to defeat England by 5-0.

The WTC was the perfect lead-up to Australia in the Ashes, giving them great confidence and conditions to play in. So, I think they're in a good spot. Bazball is talked about a lot in England and I'm a big fan of it. I like to back myself, go out there and be positive, go out in the fourth innings, and play my shots, it's an aggressive mindset, and If you can dominate the bowlers, you can score quick runs and put pressure on them. my prediction is 5-0

The first Test of the Ashes 2023 between England and Australia will begin from June 16, 2023, at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham and the series will end at the Kennington Oval on 27 July 2023.