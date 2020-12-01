Mohammad Amir Claims Pakistan Players 'scared', Get Dropped If They Ask For Rest

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir has made a sensational revelation saying that cricketers in the country are afraid to ask the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a break as they fear they will be dropped from the playing XI. The shocking statement was made by the left-arm quick recently while speaking to a Pakistan-based news channel. At present, the pacer is playing in the Lanka Premier League 2020.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam tougher to bowl at than Virat Kohli, claims Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir makes sensational claim

While speaking to News One, Amir said that the problem with Pakistan cricket is that if a player gathers the courage to say to the board that he wants to rest, he is dropped and this is why players are now scared about speaking about it with the management. According to Amir, there is a mindset in Pakistan cricket where players are afraid of being dropped from the team if they ask for rest.

Amir further said that the communication gap between players and the management should be removed. He reckoned that if a player wants to take a break, he should be happy to speak about it with the management and they should understand his point of view and give him rest instead of dropping him from the team.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 schedule, where to watch, timings and squads

Meanwhile, the southpaw was recently left out of the Pakistan squad that is currently touring New Zealand. After being dropped from the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020 series, Amir is plying his trade in the Lanka Premier League 2020. The left-hander has just manged two wickets from three matches in LPL 2020 at an awful average of 53.00. In fact, in his second game of the competition, he was belted for 46 runs in just two overs by Andre Russell.

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi comes to Mohammad Amir's rescue

Besides an abysmal display of fast bowling, Amir was also involved in a controversy with Afganistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq in Match 6 of the tournament. It all happened during the 18th over of the Gladiators' innings when Amir smashed Naveen for a boundary. The Afghan international made a comeback and bowled a dot, post which he verbally abused Amir which didn't go down well with the Pakistani pacer. Things immediately heated up and the duo had to be separated by their team member as they kept on wrangling after Tuskers won the match.

ALSO READ | New Zealand vs Pakistan 2020: Shoaib Akhtar calls Pakistan 'greatest country' after players break NZ COVID-19 rules?

After the game was done and dusted, the players were exchanging handshakes. Galle Gladiators skipper Shahid Afridi was in a jolly mood as he was smiling, however, as soon as he saw Naveen, he confronted the Afghan pacer over the incident with Amir. In the now-viral video, Afridi can be seen visibly angry as he inquired Naveen about the incident. During the confrontation, Afridi reportedly told Naveen, "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born".

Smiles from Afridi - and then a scowl! 😁😠



What a character! 🤣



Tempers flaring a little after Afridi's Galle Gladiators beaten by Kandy Tuskers in #LPL2020



Tuskers' Naveen-ul-Haq had shared words with Mohammad Amir - and Afridi wasn't amused! #KTvGG pic.twitter.com/h9u2l6OvQC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 30, 2020

ALSO READ | Babar Azam picked over Virat Kohli by commentator Mark Nicholas in all-format World XI

SOURCE: MOHAMMAD AMIR INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.