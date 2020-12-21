Mohammad Amir Claims That Only 1 Pakistan Player Backed Him After 2010 Spot Fixing Scandal

Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir, aged only 28, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, December 17. Surprised by the latest development, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq and the team management for their mishandling of the prodigious pacer. On Saturday, December 19, i.e. two days after the Mohammad Amir retirement announcement, the left-arm fast bowler himself took to his YouTube channel and explained what prompted him to make the big call.

PCB confirms Mohammad Amir retirement

Mohammad Amir praises Shahid Afridi, laments “lack of support” from others

Mohammad Amir was involved in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, which subsequently kept him out of the national side until 2016. The 2017 Champions Trophy winner recently claimed that none of his teammates wanted to play alongside him upon his return. Amir also claimed that former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was the only one who stood by him and welcomed him back to the side.

Mohammad Amir recently claimed that the entire Pakistan team was on one side and did not want to play with him. He added that though the team opposed him, it was Shahid Afridi who would say “Amir will play come what may”. The speedster also admitted to getting “taunted” by his teammates, sans Afridi, for his role in the infamous 2010 scandal. Here is a look at the entire Mohammad Amir YouTube video where the speedster talks about his return and eventual exit from international cricket.

Mohammad Amir reveals reasons behind his retirement decision, watch video

Danish Kaneria on Mohammad Amir retirement

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria last represented the national side in 2010. He was handed a lifetime ban from the game for his involvement in the 2009 spot-fixing scandal in England’s county cricket season. After Mohammad Amir retirement announcement, Kaneria lambasted several Pakistani greats who extended their support for the pacer. Taking to Twitter, he also criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allowing Amir to make a return to international level in the first place and for not granting him the same support.

Aamir blasted at the recent management of PCB for the treatment he is facing,Ex test cricketers and super stars of Pakistan supports a Convicted,When i request or says anything Iam said I play religion card,why I don’t get the same treatment 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️Don’t have clue?Iam not convicted — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 17, 2020

