Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Fan Backlash For Tweeting Right After Ravindra Jadeja's Wicket

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar once again bore the brunt of Team India fans for tweeting about the quality of cricket from Australia right after Ravindra Jadeja's wicket on Tuesday. India were handed a huge and shocking defeat, thanks to the unstoppable duo of David Warner and Aaron Finch, both of whom scored centuries each to clinch the first ODI comfortably for Australia. The altered Indian batting line-up was battered by the might of the Australian bowlers following which the Indian bowlers were hammered all around the park, without any respite even for world number one bowler Jasprit Burmah.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Expects The Remainder Of Series To Be A 'cracker', Vows Comeback From India

Sanjay Manjrekar's tweet bears the brunt of netizens

Sanjay Manjrekar had earlier admitted that 2019 was one of the worst years for him, being on the commentary panel and having being involved in multiple controversies including his feud with Harsha Bhogle during the pink-ball Test and the most famous 'bits and pieces' incident involving all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Although Jadeja had silenced Sanjay Manjrekar with his all-round performance, fans never forgot the insult made by Manjrekar and the befitting reply given by Jadeja. On Tuesday, coincidentally,

Sanjay Manjrekar put out a tweet about some good cricket from the Australians right at the fall of Jadeja's wicket. This did not go unnoticed by the fans who in turn pointed out the coincidence to Sanjay Manjrekar and took a dig at him for still allegedly going after Jadeja.

Yes, quality cricket! Thanks Australia! 👍 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 14, 2020

READ | Du Plessis Expresses His Keenness On Having AB De Villiers Back In Proteas

Tweeted just after the jadeja wicket? How salty you are. — 🇦🇺 (@FourOverthrows) January 14, 2020

When will we get quality commentary? — N (@yourstruly49_) January 14, 2020

Just after Jadeja gets out he puts this message. — Bishwajeet Mahato (@mahato99) January 14, 2020

Tweet comes after the wicket of @imjadeja 😂 — Rahul (@Rahulpandya03) January 14, 2020

READ | David Warner Eagerly Awaits Skipper Virat Kohli's Dinner Invite Amid Intense ODI Battle

Sourav Ganguly promises a 'cracker of a contest'

Taking to Twitter, Sourav Ganguly admitted that the Indian team had a bad day at the office and promised for the upcoming two games to be gripping. Sourav Ganguly pointed out that he had been in the same situation himself before and had the team had gone on to come back from the bottom to go on to win the series. Sourav Ganguly wished Team India's skipper Virat Kohli luck for the next match as India head to Rajkot to face Australia in the 2nd ODI.

The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker . This indian team is a strong team .. just had a bad day in office .. been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago ..good luck @imVkohli @BCCI @My11Circle pic.twitter.com/yfV09iPk85 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2020

READ | Concussed Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI Against Australia