Du Plessis Expresses His Keenness On Having AB De Villiers Back In Proteas

Soon after former South Africa batsman, AB de Villiers expressed that he 'would love to' make a comeback to the Proteas team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. skipper Faf du Plessis stated that he spoke to the veteran batsman and he is very keen to have him back. du Plessis said, "We spoke about it, and I was very keen to have him back. That was even before the new coaching staff was on board."

ABD cannot just walk into the team

de Villiers who recently made his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat on Wednesday would, however, have to appear in at least some of the T20s South Africa plays from now until the World Cup in October. Coach Enoch Nkwe had also commented on his willingness to make a comeback by stating that the veteran batsman cannot just walk into the team. However, skipper du Plessis seems to have already outlined the plan for the Proteas' team as they gear up for the World Cup.

Skipper du Plessis stated that in the run up to the big tournament, the team needs to ensure that it has the best 11 or maybe 13 players playing a few games or series before the World Cup. "A learning curve for me with the 50-over World Cup last year was that we never had the combinations we were looking for. As a new coach, Ottis Gibson didn't know a lot of the players. There was a search for a lot of players and finding combinations. If I could do that over again, I would try and settle into the combinations a little earlier so the guys can play as many games as possible together," he added.

'I would love to play T20 WC'

Head Coach Mark Boucher had earlier revealed that he was in talks with ABD for the World Cup. Reflecting upon the same, de Villiers on Tuesday said, "There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes reality. I would love to. I've been talking to 'Bouch' (new South Africa coach Mark Boucher), (new director of cricket) Graeme Smith and (captain) Faf (du Plessis) back home, we're all keen to make it happen," Cricket Australia quoted the veteran batsman.

"I'm thinking of throwing my name in the hat and hoping that everything will work out. It's not a guarantee, once again. I don't want to disappoint myself or other people, so, for now, I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then see what happens towards the end of the year," de Villiers added.

