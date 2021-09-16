Mohammad Amir Levels Shocking Allegations Against PCB Days After Ramiz Raja Takes Charge

Former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for including his name in the domestic contracts list following the recent overhaul of the country's apex cricketing body. This comes after former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja took over as the new chairman of PCB and Mohammad Amir's name came up in the list revealing contracted players for the upcoming domestic season. Amir, in a statement to Cricket Pakistan, called on the board for including his name without his prior consent. Amir went on to say that maybe the PCB hasn't accepted the fact that he has taken retirement from international retirement.

'Well-educated but ignorants'

The 29-year-old pacer, who was caught in a match-fixing scandal in 2010 and was banned from playing international cricket for five years, also alleged that the PCB is trying to gain control over him by including his name in the domestic contracts list. Amir said PCB has "well-educated" people in their ranks but they continue to behave like "ignorants". Amir further suggested that the PCB should give his contract to some youngster who could use the money to support his family as he is presently enjoying playing league cricket and spending the remaining time with his family.

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket back in December 2020, citing personal reasons. Amir later revealed that he wasn't getting the respect he deserved in the squad and that there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir blamed the then Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement and said that he would return to the international arena if they are removed from their posts.

Since his retirement, several former and current Pakistan cricketers have expressed their wish to see Amir back in Pakistan colours. Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had said that Amir is a "world-class" bowler and any team would be delighted to have him. Babar also said that he would speak to Amir about his issues and would also request him to take his retirement back. However, it now appears that Amir never wanted to return to international cricket, or that he is simply dissatisfied with his name being on the domestic circuit rather than in the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Image: AP/PCB/Twitter