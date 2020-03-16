Peter Siddle Downplays Birthday's Importance By Recalling Phil Hughes' 2014 Death

Former Australia pacer Peter Siddle retired from all forms of international cricket in December 2019. The mercurial speedster was an integral part of the Australian Test squad during the 2010s and was part of many famous Australian Test wins overseas. The industrious campaigner scalped 241 wickets across all formats during his 11-year journey with the national side.

Peter Siddle downplays birthday by recalling Phil Hughes death

One of the most defining moments of Peter Siddle’s career came during the 2010-11 Ashes in Australia. The right-arm bowler took a hat-trick on November 25, 2010, i.e. the opening day of the first Test itself to become the ninth Australian to achieve the same. The occasion was even more memorable for the cricketer because it coincided with his 26th birthday. While Siddle will be remembered for his hat-trick heroics for a long time, the former Australia paceman recently revealed the trauma which is related to his birthday.

On November 25, 2014, Australian batsman Phil Hughes was hit on the helmet by a rising bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). He died two days later in a hospital in Sydney. In a recent interview on an Australia-based podcast, Peter Siddle said that his birthdays stopped being a good time for him ever since his former teammate Phil Hughes was tragically stuck with a deadly blow on the same date in 2014.

Peter Siddle further said that while his birthdays are pretty much insignificant due to the unfortunate incident, the only wish he has for his birthday present would be that that day (the Phil Hughes incident) never happened.

