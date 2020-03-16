Ranji Trophy Legend Wasim Jaffer Hails 'underrated' Rahul Dravid And VVS Laxman

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer finally retired from cricket after breaking records in the Ranji Trophy. Jaffer finished his 24-year professional career with nearly 19,500 first-class runs but failed to get the recognition he deserved when it comes to representing the country. Recently, the former Mumbai batsman, while speaking to a cricketing portal, said that India's legendary cricketers Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman do not get the recognition they deserve.

Also Read: Veteran Batsman Wasim Jaffer Calls It A Day On His Cricketing Career

Ranji Trophy: Wasim Jaffer speaks on Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman

Speaking about Raul Dravid and VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer said that even during his time in cricket, he felt that Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman didn’t get their due credit. He said that a player playing with them (Dravid and Laxman) in a Test match knows how important those players are. Speaking about the way the T20 format has come up, Wasim Jaffer said that a lot of importance is being given to T20 cricket. He also said that the people who are in the marketing business or advertising business want somebody who is seen more on the TV, somebody who is glamorous or someone who plays the brand of cricket the crowd likes.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Calls Wasim Jaffer His Favourite Batsman As Veteran Bids Adieu To Cricket

Wasim Jaffer on not getting enough matches for India

During the interview, Wasim Jaffer also said that he had a lot of chances to play for India and came very close to taking those chances, but unfortunately the comeback didn’t happen. He added that he took all that rejections in his stride as he is a firm believer in destiny. He further added that "if Allah (God) has written something" for him, it will happen and i"f he (Allah) has not written it for you, no matter how much you try, it will not happen". He added that he is content with whatever God has given him.

Also Read: 'At Peak' Jaydev Unadkat 'hungry' To Make A Comeback After Tremendous Ranji Trophy Victory

Wasim Jaffer's Ranji Trophy and India career

Wasim Jaffer's Ranji Trophy career was more than impressive, with him having scored close to 20,000 runs (19,211) in 256 first-class games which include 57 tons and 89 fifties, while he has amassed 4,849 runs in 118 List-A games including 10 hundreds and 33 fifties. The 42-year-old veteran batsman has represented India in 31 Tests and two One Day Internationals between 2000 to 2008. He has amassed close to 2,000 Test runs (1,944) with five centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Also Read: Unadkat Fires Saurashtra To Maiden Ranji Trophy Title, Delivers On Final Day Yet Again