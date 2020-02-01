'83 Real-life Star Kapil Dev Shares A Throwback Pic With Teammate Azharuddin

Kapil Dev, the former Indian cricketer, is remembered for his fast bowling and a hard-hitting middle-order batting. He is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders and one of the greatest captains in the history of Indian cricket. Inspired by his contribution to the Indian cricket team, Kabir Khan decided to make a movie based on him, titled '83, which is soon going to hit the silver screens.

Taking to Instagram, Kapil Dev shared a throwback post. The picture was clicked in the year 1994, on the day when Kapil Dev equaled Sir Richard Hadlee’s world bowling record of 431 wickets. The throwback picture sees his teammate Azharuddin handing him the man of the match award. The picture made him and his fans nostalgic. Fans filled his comment section with sweet comments and appreciation.

Have a look at Kapil Dev's throwback picture here:

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's '83 - Here Are All The Actors Who Are Playing Kapil's Devils' In The Film

About the movie ‘83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘83 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson production. The plot of ‘83 is based on the story of the 1983 World Cup victory of the Indian cricket team. ‘83 stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. The movie will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020.

Recently, Ranveer Singh was seen unveiling the first look posters of all the 10 members who are playing the roles of Indian cricket team players. The posters have successfully garnered anticipation and have left fans intrigued.

Here are a few posters of the movie ’83:

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh's '83' Launch: Moves On-off Field, Kamal Haasan & 'thug Life', Watch Video

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Kisses '83 Co-star Jatin Sarna, Says 'Tumhari Bhabhi Dekh Rahi Hai'

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh Ordered Food From This Outlet To Stay In Shape For His Character In '83

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.