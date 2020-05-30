Sourav Ganguly Calls For Adaptability And Self Motivation Keys To Success Against All Odds

At a critical stage of uncertainty over the resumption of cricket in the country, former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday stressed the need to stay calm, focused and held "adaptability and self-motivation" as key factors for success in sports & life.

Sharing his experiences and lessons through a Live class on Unacademy, a learning platform on how to stay motivated and continue to pursue dreams, Ganguly highlighted various incidents from his life - his formative years, his journey, his role models, and his secrets to success.

"Adaptability is one of the key leadership qualities. A leader should tap the natural talents of the team members. Don’t expect people to behave how you would like them to, let them be themselves, adapt and get the best out of them. You cannot make Rahul Dravid act like Yuvraj or make Yuvraj be Rahul Dravid," Ganguly said during the Live Chat.

The former India captain stressed the need to remain focused and have mental discipline. "To be successful, you need to remain focused and know what you want. You should always steer your fears away to get the best results. Hard work and persistence will lead you to success. You have to create your own path to success. Mental discipline is important. You should not be worried about what others think of you. Don’t get distracted by different opinions, stay focussed and calm."

Ganguly dwelt in detail on failures and how to cope with it. "The greatest of the leaders make mistakes, but as long as the intentions are right, everything else will fall into place. You should learn from your own mistakes and leave them behind to be a better version of yourself. Don’t let your losses get you down, that’s a part of growing up. Learning from failures will lead you to success."

